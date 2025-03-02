Single -use menstrual products such as compresses or tampons generate around 180 kilograms of waste By menstruating person during his fertile life. Also, according to the data handled by the Zero Waste Europe (Europe zero waste), platform formed by 30 organizations … From 24 countries that promotes zero waste strategy in Europe, these waste contributes to climate change, since their annual carbon footprint reaches the 5.3 kilograms of CO2 per person.

Taking into account that impact, women astronauts – only 1 in 10 crew members who explore space are women – pose added challenges in sustainability. With the purpose of responding to these and other challenges related to the health and well -being of women in space missions, the menstrual health programpromoted by specialists from the Research Institute of the Hospital of Sant Pau in Barcelona and that has been experienced, pioneering, in the nine crew members of the second mission analogous to Mars (‘Hypatia II ‘), that from February 2 to last Saturday they have simulated for 15 days in the desert of Utah (USA) The living conditions on the red planet.

Within the project, which starts from the needs reported by the protagonists of the first female mission analogous to Mars, (‘Hypatia I ‘), which took place in mid -2023, the impact of the menstrual cycle on the crew has been studied. For the first time, the menstrual cycle has not been pharmacologically inhibited, but has been managed through menstrual glasses specially designed for these types of situations, as explained in statements to ABC the doctor Josep Perellónext to the doctor Joaquim CalafResearchers from the Reproductive Health Group of the Research Institute of the Sant Pau Hospital and the Gynecology and Obstetrics Service of the Center, and promoters of the program.

«The suppression of the menstrual cycle through hormonal methods is a usual practice among astronauts. However, this solution can generate gender inequalities and have negative implications for the female body, ”he warns Perelló. The gynecologist explains that the project, which will have results in the coming months, has been developed from three major areas of action «that seek to integrate the perspective of the female cyclicity in space exploration «.

«First, – explains the gynecologist – it is intended to respect the female hormonal cycle; secondly, implement sustainable solutions for menstrual management such as the use of menstrual cups that allow to reduce waste, Improve hygiene and guarantee greater comfort in microgravity environments, and, finally, explore the potential of menstrual blood as fertilizer through experiments with cultivated plants in spatial conditions «.

The Sant Pau specialist recalls that the strategy that is currently handled in missions with women of child negative impact in the organism of the astronauts and is not viable in the long term «. Admits the »difficulty« of managing the menstrual cycle in space. »Several problems must be faced: the impact on the female organism and its effects (menstrual pain, exhaustion, etc.), also Emotional impact (It affects the mood, the lack of concentration, etc.) and, finally, the management of the waste it generates, “Perelló said.

For this reason, the promoters of the project, in collaboration with the Portuguese research team Astrocuphave experienced in this new mission ‘Hypatia II’ the use of menstrual cups, some peculiar, adapted to the needs of the crew. “They are, at great strokes, such as those that are currently marketed but with specific characteristics to adapt to the needs that arise in the missions, such as that they do not need to change so often,” says the Sant Pau researcher.

The Astrocup team already experienced them in 2022 with good results. «They have already been successfully tested in microgravity During a suborbital flight in 2022, demonstrating its resistance and functionality in spatial conditions, ”they need from the company. They also remember that »the use of menstrual glasses not only reduces the weight of the load and the costs associated with waste, but also promotes a Crucial conversation about gender equality and sustainability in space «.

Important water restrictions

Josep Perelló also highlights the potential for the use of menstrual blood as fertilizer. «In the missions there are important water restrictions, which hinders hygiene. In this sense, what the program poses is to use as fertilizer to cultivate food the menstrual blood remains diluted in the water obtained when the glasses are cleaned, ”explains the expert. “We have decided to start cultivating soybreak outbreaks –avan – because it is a crop that grows fast but the idea is to use later if it works to harvest other foods.”

«In current missions the crops are irrigated with water; This natural fertilizer will also be used, ”adds the specialist. To calibrate the perception of the program, at the end of the mission, a survey will be made to the crew to value the experience. “We will have the results in the coming months,” says Perelló.