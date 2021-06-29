The Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) declared on Tuesday, 29, the incompetence of the State Court to prosecute and judge the criminal action filed against the former governor of Minas Gerais Eduardo Azeredo in the wake of the so-called ‘mineiro mensalão’. He was convicted of embezzlement and money laundering.

Most of the collegiate followed the understanding of Minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur of the process, for whom the case should be sent to the Electoral Court for having connection with a possible campaign fund. With the transfer, it will be up to the electoral judge to decide whether or not to keep the evidence collected and the decisions taken in the Common Courts, which paves the way for the annulment of the former governor’s conviction.

“I am granting the decision to declare the State Common Justice incompetence and determine the referral of the case to the Electoral Court for the appropriate measures. I clarify that the electoral judge must pronounce on the validation of the decision-making acts practiced by the incompetent court”, said Gilmar.

The rapporteur was accompanied by ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Nunes Marques. Minister Edson Fachin was isolated in the divergence and Minister Carmen Lúcia declared herself a suspect to vote in the judgment.

The case was taken to the STF by the defense of the former governor, who challenged the decision of the Fifth Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) which, in February last year, upheld the conviction of the toucan.

Azeredo was arrested in May 2018 to serve the sentence imposed at the first instance. With the change of understanding of the Federal Supreme Court, which overturned the execution of sentences after second instance, he was released and started to appeal in freedom.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach