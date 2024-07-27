The Olympic adventure of Italian volleyball starts off well. The Italian world champions win the first match against Brazil in four sets (25-23, 27-25, 18-25, 25-21), immediately placing themselves ahead of their opponents in Pool B. An important success, achieved at the end of a match that certainly had some alternating phases but which saw the Italians always focused and never behind the rhythm, exactly as coach Fefè De Giorgi had asked on the eve. The best scorer among the Italians was Yuri Romanò with 20 points, the top scorer of the day was the Brazilian Darlan Souza (25).

First set

Brazil gets off to a better start (4-1), forcing De Giorgi to call a time out almost immediately to reorganize his thoughts. A super block by Yuri Romanò brings the Azzurri back (4-5), they even get to parity (6-6) but the Brazilians give the impression of always keeping the operations under control, taking a two-point lead again (6-8). The South Americans’ attack is unleashed, while our defense and the block are a cut below (7-11). It takes Rino Gaetano’s music at every change of ball to reinvigorate the Azzurri who also make mistakes in serving with Romanò (8-12). Alessandro Michieletto takes off, dragging his teammates along and with a soft ball he displaces the Brazilian defense, bringing Italy back to one step away from catching up (11-12). Nothing to be done, first Galassi makes a mistake with his service and then the Brazilian hammers forcefully return to dictate the law and re-establish the distances (12-15). The Azzurri never give up and put one crumb after another on the road to the tie that arrives with a block by Galassi (19-19). The Brazilians start to make mistakes under the net and the tie persists (20-20). Now the game is a continuous game of hide and seek, even the referees get involved and alone see an infraction under the net by Michieletto, allowing Brazil to come forward again. Romanò re-establishes equity (22-22) but they fight on every point. At the right moment the Azzurri grab the first set ball with Fefè De Giorgi who celebrates turning towards Bernardinho, the Brazilian coach who prefers to look the other way. A brilliant block by Daniele Lavia in cahoots with Roberto Russo closes the set (25-23) that the Azzurri win demonstrating character and the desire to do well.

Second set

Mindful of what happened in the first set, Italy starts with the high gears already engaged at the start of the second set with Daniele Lavia who scores a millimetric ace that makes the morale of the South Americans plummet to their heels (5-1). Time out Bernardinho who doesn’t seem particularly calm looking into the eyes of his players. The Brazilians now look for the hands of the Azzurri and no longer for overbearing closures, a tactical circumstance that enhances the directing flair of Bruno Rezende and allows the South Americans to equalize (7-7). Giannelli has something to say (in Italian) to his opponents, then a double block by Roberto Russo re-establishes the distances (10-7). No distraction is allowed because the Brazilians, thanks to a mistake in the block by Michieletto, equalize (12-12). The Azzurri spiker immediately redeems himself by scoring two points in a row (14-12). The ball at 16-13 for the Azzurri was disputed and three-quarters of the Arena del Sud, the one that supported Brazil, whistled at the referees and Azzurri alike. Yuri Romanò’s ace got everyone to agree and at 17-13 Bernardinho called his team to rally. The Azzurri brought their lead to +5 (19-14). Daniele Lavia was the man of the important points in this match, such as the 21-17 with which Italy took the momentum for the final mile. Rino Gaetano’s notes returned and this was a good sign, but Romanò didn’t get it, forcing his serve too much and making a mistake. Ferreira emulated him on the other side and things didn’t change (23-19). Lavia’s error put him out (23-21), Fefè De Giorgi called a time out and the first set ball arrived immediately after (24-21). Galassi put too much energy into his serve and wasted the first opportunity to take home the second set. On the next exchange, a nasty mess in defense of the Azzurri and here the Brazilians come back (24-23): De Giorgi calls everyone to gather again. The Brazilian Torcida is all on its feet when the tie arrives signed by Ricardo Souza with an uncatchable diagonal. The Azzurri lose their way, gift the set ball to the South Americans but Flavio returns the favor to Italy (25-25). The wall starts working again (Michieletto), then Giannelli recovers an impossible ball and without looking manages to serve Ale Michieletto again who closes the accounts (27-25).

Third set

The Azzurri start again with a little too much difficulty. Brazil tries to break the positive streak of their opponents and somehow succeeds, managing to take a 6-point lead (7-13). With a full arm Romanò makes the South American wall understand that Italy is there, as confirmed by the sumptuous block by Roberto Russo immediately after (9-13). A few loose balls favor the Brazilians who do not let the opportunity slip away. Darlan Souza closes out a sumptuous point (11-16), shortly after emulated by Galassi (12-17). Romanò misses another serve just when the Azzurri seemed to be restarting their game (12-18). The Azzurri nibble a little but remain behind (15-20). Mattia Bottolo is on the field but he misses a serve and also an attack in succession, opening the hearts of the Brazilian fans who rejoice at 15-23. Bottolo makes another mistake in his service (17-24) but Romanò takes care of cancelling the first set ball available to the opponents. Nothing to be done instead on the shot by Yoandy Leal that closes the fraction (18-25) that brings Brazil back on track.

Fourth set

Balance in the early stages of the fourth set. Romanò does the acrobat to recover a ball and then also closes out a point all in one action (2-2). They go forward shoulder to shoulder (3-3, 4-4, 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8) in a sequence that resembles the game of the goose. It takes an ace from Romanò and a domineering block from Gianluca Galassi to deliver the first lead of the set (10-8). After Bernardinho’s time out, another ace from Romanò (11-8) allows the Azzurri to stay ahead. Captain Giannelli distributes excellent balls (as always), allowing the attack to find a certain continuity (16-13). The +3 is the constant that the Azzurri fuel by keeping the gas at the wire, an energy saving mode that seems to work. A block from Lavia then allows the Azzurri to increase the gap (19-15), Bernardinho calls a time out. After an exchange full of last-gasp recoveries, Ricardo Lucarelli lobs a ball that warms the hearts of the Brazilians on the court and in the stands (19-17). Sbertoli comes back in place of Galassi, Italy understands that it is time to close the game (24-20) but Michieletto slams his serve into the net on the first set ball. Brazil with Lucao returns the pleasure and the Azzurri win the first match. Team Italy celebrates with De Giorgi who returns to the Games with a victory. The road is long but it has started really well.

Next opponent is Egypt, while Poland and Brazil will face each other.

Italy-Brazil 3-1 (25-23, 27-25, 18-25, 25-21)

set duration: 32′, 30′, 23′, 27′; total 111′