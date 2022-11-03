The men’s team secured, this Wednesday (2), the seventh place in the team dispute of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, which is played in Liverpool (England). The first three places, which guaranteed a place in the next edition of the Olympic Games, were the champion China, the runner-up Japan and Great Britain, third place.

7th PLACE IN DECISION ‍♂️ The men’s team did well in the team final at the GA World Cup 241,362 points for the Brazilian team. @rbufolin /CBG pic.twitter.com/Db8LHwRarc — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) November 2, 2022

Thus, the Brazilian team (which in Liverpool featured Caio Souza, Diogo Soares, Arthur Nory, Lucas Bitencourt, Yuri Guimarães and Patrick Sampaio) will have to seek a spot for the Paris Games in 2023, during the World Cup in Antwerp (Belgium) , competition that will classify nine more teams.

“We achieved our main objective in this team competition and returned to being finalists, which has not happened since 2018”, declared the coordinator of the Brazilian men’s artistic gymnastics team, Marcos Goto.