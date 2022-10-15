David Marìn’s team with full points together with the Capitoline Blues. Triumphal derby also for vice-champions of Italy. Ciampino-Pistoia and Pescara-Came Dosson, double on TV

Never has a bell won the Scudetto in the history of futsal. Feldi touched it a season ago, Napoli want to win it this year. Patron Serafino Perugino has been clear since the first day of this summer, so David Marìn’s team is following the presidential “I wanted very strongly I wanted”, in this beginning of the season.

THE STRIKE OF THE SCUGNIZZO – The heartfelt derby with Real San Giuseppe is one of the tough ones. Precisely in the greatest moment of suffering, Massimo De Luca – a little bit street urchin, a bit prophet at home, a bit ex – pulls the shot out of his hat as a former European champion: he invents a magical little dig from a secluded position . To actually close one of the two derbies of the third day of Serie A New Energy he always thinks about it: Robocop Fortino, 39 springs and 6 goals in the first three games of the regular season. Patias is released, but it’s too late: Napoli wins 3-2 and remains in command. See also Rome, derby, Naples: Giroud, the man of heavy goals. "I hope to win something"

NAPLES CALLS, ROME ANSWERS – The return of the championship after the break due to the commitment of the futsal national team, engaged in the World Cup qualifiers, does not change the cards on the table. Napoli calls, Olimpus Roma responds: dragged by the award-winning Joselito-Dimas company, the Blues break through Padua 6-2 and reach Napoli at the top of the standings.

IN OTHER MEETINGS – Among the unbeaten of this part of the championship, the Feldi Eboli, another bell to enjoy a won derby, the one against a Sandro Abate Avellino with uncovered nerves (5 reds in the last two outings): Luizinho show in the 5-2 of PalaSele. In the other matches, well the Meta Catania in Pomezia (double Lutin and 4-3), very well the 360GG Monastir, one of the pleasant surprises of this beginning of the championship: the Spaniard Murga makes two in Melilli’s 5-0. On the other hand, the champions of Italservice Pesaro still fall, a team that has profoundly changed compared to last season: Paniccia replies Colini (it had already happened at the time of the Latina), the L84 of the former Cuzzolino wins 3-2 and conquers the first seasonal success . See also The five hits by Cruz Azul in their win against León

DOUBLE SHOT ON TV – The third day ends with a double Sunday postponement at PalaRoma in Montesilvano (one of the futsal houses from this year) live on Sky TV. It begins with Ciampino Aniene-Futsal Pistoia (6.15 pm): David Ceppi in search of the first ring on the airport bench, Emanuele Fratini, for his part, is unlocked with the convincing 3-0 trimmed to Fortitudo Pomezia and goes hunting for continuity. Following, Futsal Pescara-Came, classifies the key match in hand. Both teams are unbeaten: Despa can reach Napoli Futsal and Olimpus Roma at the top of the standings, but Sylvio Rocha is a tough nut to crack, he has already stopped the Italian vice champions of Feldi on par. And he’s ready for another trick. These are the results of the third day: Napoli Futsal-Real San Giuseppe 3-2 (Friday), Feldi Eboli-Sandro Abate Avellino 5-2 (Friday), L84-Italservice Pesaro 3-2, Fortitudo Pomezia-Meta Catania 3-4, Petrarca-Olimpus Rome 2-6, City of Melilli-360GG Monastir 0-5, Ciampino-Futsal Pistoia (Sunday 18.15), Futsal Pescara-Came Dosson (Sunday 20.45). See also Fabian Ruiz not called: the PSG is one step away. Node engagement, but Ndombele is done

October 15, 2022

