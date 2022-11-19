D’Orto’s Blues recover the initial 0-2, prevail 5-4 in the clash at the top: Feldi is also -2 from the top. Women’s Serie A, advances to Pescara and Verona
Nine goals, swings of emotions, pathos up to the sound of the siren. And a winner: Olympus Rome. D’Orto’s Blues redeemed themselves immediately after the Eboli stop, just at the right moment, the necessary one: they beat leaders Napoli Futsal 5-4 in the key match of the eighth day of the regular season, and together with Feldi Eboli (ok early against the L84) now I’m -2 from the top.
If you run away, I’ll catch you
—
The clash at the top of the PalaOlgiata begins in the sign of a cynical Napoli, with the one-two Nando Perugino-Felipe Mancha, and Dimas’ mistake attached. It slips a lot, too much, in the Roman building but David Marin’s Azzurri are unable to manage the double advantage, also because Olympus Roma continues to concede avoidable goals, but when they have the ball they know how to hit: Joselito shortens the distance by slipping in Marcio Ganho from distance, Dimas redeems himself by inventing the 2-2 with a right-footed volley, on the development of a dead ball, Joselito repeats himself 17″ from the double whistle signing the 3-2 with which we go to the break. The leaders of the championship bring the result to a draw in the second half with the usual Arillo, one of the best. But 6’52” into the second half, a key episode arrives: Fortino, in an attempt to convert Honorio’s assist from two steps into the net, touches the ball with his hand and is sent off after being booked. As well as Pietrangelo, removed from the bench for protests. Olimpus Roma capitalizes on everything, numerical superiority and opponent nervousness: they come back with Dimas who puts Marcio Ganho on his post, flies 5-3 with the former Marcelinho. Arillo is the last to give up, but his 5-4 is of little use. Olympus Roma wins, now at -2 from the top together with Feldi Eboli.
Results and standings
—
In the other matches, Pescara forgets the slip in the Division Cup against Italpol of A2: the baby Patricelli still scores in the 5-0 win against Melilli. Real San Giuseppe, Napoli’s own punisher in the Division Cup, confirmed themselves: Galletto hat-trick in the 7-1 win against a 360GG Monastir in free fall. Both Venetians smile: Petrarca even goes down 1-3 but manages to overturn Fortitudo Pomezia 4-3 thanks to a goal by Kakà 9″ from the sound of the siren, Came Dosson stops Meta Catania’s march, overcoming them 5- 2.
These are the results of the eighth day: Italservice Pesaro-Ciampino Aniene 3-4 (Friday), Sandro Abate Avellino-Nuova Comauto Pistoia 3-1, Feldi Eboli-L84 3-2, City of Melilli-Futsal Pescara 0-5, 360GG Monastir-Real San Giuseppe 1-7 , Olimpus Rome-Naples 5-4, Petrarca-Fortitudo Pomezia 4-3, Came Dosson-Meta Catania 5-2. The ranking: Napoli Futsal 21, Olimpus Roma and Feldi Eboli 19, Futsal Pescara 17, Sandro Abate Avellino 15, Came Dosson 14, Meta Catania 13, Real San Giuseppe and L84 10, 360GG Monastir 9, Italservice Pesaro and Petrarca 7, Fortitudo Pomezia and Ciampino Aniene 7, Nuova Comauto Pistoia 3* and Città di Melilli 1. *one penalty point.
Women’s Serie A
—
The double advance of the seventh day of Serie A Puro Bio smiles at Pescara and Audace Verona. The vice champions of Italy go 4-0 on the field of Irpinia, in evidence the Azzurri Ludovica Coppari, author of a brace. The Scala team beat Mofeltta: two decisive braces from the Azzurra Pomposelli in the 3-2 Scala match which earned them seventh place.
November 20, 2022 (change November 20, 2022 | 00:47)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Mens #Serie #big #match #Olympus #Rome #Naples #pursued #Eboli
Leave a Reply