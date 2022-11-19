Nine goals, swings of emotions, pathos up to the sound of the siren. And a winner: Olympus Rome. D’Orto’s Blues redeemed themselves immediately after the Eboli stop, just at the right moment, the necessary one: they beat leaders Napoli Futsal 5-4 in the key match of the eighth day of the regular season, and together with Feldi Eboli (ok early against the L84) now I’m -2 from the top.

If you run away, I’ll catch you

—

The clash at the top of the PalaOlgiata begins in the sign of a cynical Napoli, with the one-two Nando Perugino-Felipe Mancha, and Dimas’ mistake attached. It slips a lot, too much, in the Roman building but David Marin’s Azzurri are unable to manage the double advantage, also because Olympus Roma continues to concede avoidable goals, but when they have the ball they know how to hit: Joselito shortens the distance by slipping in Marcio Ganho from distance, Dimas redeems himself by inventing the 2-2 with a right-footed volley, on the development of a dead ball, Joselito repeats himself 17″ from the double whistle signing the 3-2 with which we go to the break. The leaders of the championship bring the result to a draw in the second half with the usual Arillo, one of the best. But 6’52” into the second half, a key episode arrives: Fortino, in an attempt to convert Honorio’s assist from two steps into the net, touches the ball with his hand and is sent off after being booked. As well as Pietrangelo, removed from the bench for protests. Olimpus Roma capitalizes on everything, numerical superiority and opponent nervousness: they come back with Dimas who puts Marcio Ganho on his post, flies 5-3 with the former Marcelinho. Arillo is the last to give up, but his 5-4 is of little use. Olympus Roma wins, now at -2 from the top together with Feldi Eboli.