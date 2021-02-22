A men’s rights association was originally supposed to receive 400,000 euros from the federal budget. Now the Ministry of Women is taking a stand.

BERLIN taz | It no longer seemed to be averted: anti-feminists should be given money from the federal budget that was actually intended for gender equality work. The budget committee of the Bundestag awarded the men’s rights association “Forum Soziale Inklusion” (FSI) 400,000 euros in November with the votes of the coalition parties. But now the Ministry of Women and Family is refusing to pay out.

With a project application, the association wanted to get the promised 400,000 euros from the ministry. But the equality department refused to do so in early February. “The legal basis must be observed in the case of funding,” a spokeswoman for Minister of Women Franziska Giffey (SPD) explains the decision to the taz. “The current project application from the FSI does not meet the legal requirements.”

The Ministry refers to the provisions of the Federal Budget Code as well as the applicable equality policy funding guidelines. Measures funded on this basis must aim to promote equality between women and men and enable equal opportunities.

The Ministry has doubts as to whether the FSI is a suitable partner for this. “The BMFSFJ is critical of the content and political orientation of the association,” said a spokeswoman at the request of the taz in December.

What happens to the money now?

For good reason: The FSI is moderate, but it is part of the men’s rights movement, which regards men as victims and mobilizes against feminism. On its website, the FSI claims that men are discriminated against because of their needs, while women and mothers are favored in gender and family policy. “They don’t want to be seen as anti-feminist in public. But they are ”, summarized anti-feminism expert Andreas Kemper to the taz.

“This is a typical anti-feminist argument: The disadvantage of women is negated and the fight against discrimination is presented as an unjustified preference for women,” explains the Federal Working Group of Municipal Women’s Offices and Equal Opportunities. The women and equality officers write that they are “stunned” about the funding and demand clarification in an open letter.

The fact that the funding of the FSI was approved in the budget committee “shouldn’t have happened”, criticized the spokeswoman for women’s policy of the Green parliamentary group, Ulle Schauws. In the adjustment meeting, the final meeting of a budget committee, applications can still be submitted at short notice – which a Union politician used for the FSI application. However, according to Schauws, these applications would also be discussed in advance between the coalition parties Union and SPD and formulated in writing.

“It is difficult to understand that the parliamentarians from Union, but also the SPD, apparently did not notice the anti-feminist orientation of the association,” said the Green politician. The anti-feminist stance of the association is incompatible with the gender equality funding guidelines, said Green politician Schauws. That excludes funding permanently.

How the money will go on is uncertain. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Women explains that the FSI has been informed about the requirements of the funding guidelines and the open points in the application. The Social Inclusion Forum is offended on its website that “the highest gender equality politician in the republic” “refuses” to talk to the association. When asked, the FSI does not comment on its further course of action.