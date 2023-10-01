Second victory for Italy in the Olympic qualifying tournament currently being held in Rio de Janeiro. De Giorgi’s European vice-champions beat Qatar with full points and are at the top of the table ahead of Brazil who lost a point to the Czech Republic. The Azzurri will return to the pitch on Tuesday at 10pm against Ukraine.

An easy, easy task. Italy beats Qatar 3-0, achieving its second victory after two days at the Rio Pre-Olympic tournament. Ferdinando De Giorgi starts with the same one that beat the Czech Republic 3-1: Giannelli setter, Romanò opposite; Michieletto, Lavia spikers; Galassi, Sanguinetti, central; free Balaso.

The match

Italian domination in the first set which Giannelli and his teammates closed easily in 21′ with De Giorgi who in the final part of the set gave space to Rinaldi in place of Lavia. The second set does not differ much from the trend of the first with an attack by Romanò which closes at 25-20 in 28′. The music does not change in the third and final fraction. Only practically in the very first bars of the set does Qatar bother the Azzurri. The third quarter ends 25-19 in 24′ with Rinaldi’s point. Best scorer of the match: Michieletto overall, with 15 points.