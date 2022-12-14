The men’s goalball team defeated Belgium by 11 to 1, this Tuesday (13), in their sixth match in the World Cup, played in Matosinhos (Portugal).

The Brazilian team has already entered the match qualified for the quarterfinals, after the triumph over Germany last Monday (12). All that remains is to define the opponent of this new phase, which will come out of Group D, in which Iran and the United States appear as candidates.

Related news: Brazilian men’s team ranks as leader for the quarterfinals of the Goalball World Cup: https://t.co/wxDm7BAxNx pic.twitter.com/JvPu7LFGkx — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) December 13, 2022

Who also triumphed this Tuesday was the women’s team, which beat Egypt by 12 to 2, but in a farewell mood, as the team is already eliminated from the competition and plays its last match on Wednesday (14) against Australia.

“Our goal now is to win the last match and get a spot for the IBSA World Games, which will be another opportunity to try for a spot at the Paralympic Games in Paris. It’s a young group, we started preparing this year, a group that still has a lot to evolve”, declared Jéssica Vitorino, top scorer in the victory over Egypt with eight goals.

Vacancy for the Paris Games

In addition to the title, the men’s team seeks, in Matosinhos, to secure an early vacancy for the Paris Games (France), in 2024. For that, it is necessary to reach the final. The competition matches are broadcast live on Kuriakos TV’s YouTube page🇧🇷