Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/17/2024 – 17:48

The Brazilian men's handball team was left out of the next edition of the Olympic Games after being defeated by Spain 28-26, this Sunday (17) at the Palau d'Esports de Granollers, in the region of Catalonia (Spain), in a match valid for the Pre -Olympic modality.

Brazil faced off in the competition with Slovenia (Brazilian defeat 27-26), then with Bahrain (Brazilian victory 25-24) and this Sunday with Spain. With this Sunday's result, Brazil finished third in its group classification, leaving it outside the classification zone for the Paris Games. The vacancies went to Spain and Slovenia.

The frustrating participation in the Pre-Olympic came after the victory, by the team led by coach Marcus Tatá, of the South-Central American Tournament, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). The competition brought together Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, Costa Rica and Argentina. The title earned a place in the 2025 World Cup, held in Norway, Croatia and Denmark.