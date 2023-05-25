Men’s disorders | An eating disorder is a source of shame for a man and one of the reasons for that can be found in the ideals of masculinity – “Deep down I knew I was sick”

Sport|Men’s disorders
Eetu Vitikainen, 25, watched others in competitions and felt anxiety about how he looked. Elmeri Rantalainen, 33, thought that the more you beat yourself up, the better. Jonathan Hedström played in the NHL, even though he knew deep down that he was sick. Three male athletes talk about their appearance pressure and how food and body became a problem for them and what it took to recover.
“It’s still hard to be a small man”
Eetu Vitikainen, 25, cheerleading coach
“Mfor inu a difficult relationship with delicacies was born in early childhood. I experienced them as forbidden food, which strongly shaped my relationship with food. I learned, for example, that you should only eat treats after you have eaten proper food first.
