Men’s disorders | An eating disorder is a source of shame for a man and one of the reasons for that can be found in the ideals of masculinity – “Deep down I knew I was sick”

Elmeri Rantalainen (left), Eetu Vitikainen and Jonathan Hedström tell how eating and appearance became a problem for them.

Sport|Men’s disorders

Eetu Vitikainen, 25, watched others in competitions and felt anxiety about how he looked. Elmeri Rantalainen, 33, thought that the more you beat yourself up, the better. Jonathan Hedström played in the NHL, even though he knew deep down that he was sick. Three male athletes talk about their appearance pressure and how food and body became a problem for them and what it took to recover.