Men’s boxer briefs are trending with celebrities in 2023

Boxer shorts have become popular with women in 2023. The relevant material is posted on the publication’s website. Daily Star.

According to the publication, celebrities and influencers began to massively appear in public in the mentioned men’s underpants, using them as shorts. Among the stars who followed this trend were, for example, supermodels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

Among other things, models of shorts imitating boxer shorts were presented by the participants of the fashion show of the luxury brand Miu Miu at the last Fashion Week.

Earlier in July, a traditionally feminine item became a trend for men. I’m talking about crop tops. Operations manager David Mendoza said he started wearing cropped shirts about two years ago.