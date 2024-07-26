Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/26/2024 – 20:45

This Saturday (27) will see the start of one of the most popular tournaments among the many attractions on the sports menu of the Paris Olympic Games. The men’s basketball schedule has four games today, starting with the duel between Australia and Spain, at 6 am (Brasília time). The schedule also includes Brazil’s debut, at 12:15 pm, against the home team, France. The first phase, consisting of 12 teams divided into three groups with four teams each, will be played entirely in the city of Lille. The knockout rounds (elimination games) will be in Paris. In 2024, the tournament will arrive with several attractions, especially for Brazilian fans.

A good indicator of the caliber of athletes who will be in the tournament is that three were flag bearers for their countries at the opening ceremony of the Games: LeBron James (United States), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) and Dennis Schröder (Germany). Another way to see the talent available is that 12 of the last 15 MVP awards (acronym in English for Most Valuable Player) of the NBA, the North American basketball league, the strongest in the world, were won by players who will be present in Lille: LeBron won three of them; Antetokounmpo another two. Nikola Jokic, from Serbia, with three more and Americans Stephen Curry (two), Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid (both with one) are the other winners in this section.

The last two world champions, Germany and Spain, are present. Canada, bronze medalist at the last World Cup and full of NBA players on its roster, is also present. As is Australia, bronze in Tokyo.

But there is no denying that all eyes will be on the United States team, which is once again bringing its best to the court. It has won four gold medals in the last four Olympics, but the last two campaigns have encountered setbacks, with depleted rosters. This time, the country’s federation has worked hard to convince the most renowned athletes to represent the North American team. LeBron James, now 39 years old, is returning to the Olympics after 12 years. Stephen Curry, 36 years old, will be playing in the competition for the first time in his career. Veteran Kevin Durant arrives to try to win his fourth consecutive gold medal. The rest of the roster is made up of players who have established themselves as younger stars in the NBA, such as Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker.

Along with so many heavyweights, Brazil appears. After missing out on Tokyo and competing in the Rio Games as the host country, the team once again secured an Olympic spot on the court after twelve years. The taste of victory in the Pre-Olympic final against host Latvia, just under three weeks ago, remains in the mouths of the Brazilian players, who arrive in France without any pressure to achieve results. Point guard Vitor Benite, one of the three athletes (along with Marcelinho Huertas and Raulzinho) who have participated in the Olympics on their resumes, offers a different perspective on the mere presence of Brazil among the 12 teams.

“Brazilian fans are very used to winning, but not very used to enjoying sports. In basketball, being in the Olympics is already a huge thing for the country. Just look at Europe: Italy, Croatia and Slovenia with Luka Doncic. [astro do Dallas Mavericks, da NBA] were left out. Of course we have a lot of ambition to do well, a medal would be a dream, but getting there shows that what is being done is working. Those who support and want to help the growth of basketball in Brazil have to use this, regardless of what happens from now on”, says the 34-year-old athlete.

Brazilian team arrives with renewed energy

While only three Brazilian athletes have Olympic experience, nine will be making their debut. And they faced a big challenge right from the start. Brazil is in Group B. France, the home team with young star Victor Wembanyama in the squad, is their opponent in the debut. Then comes Germany. Finally, Japan. The two best-placed teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals, as do the two best third-placed teams overall.

“As it will be the first time for many here, everyone is excited. Especially because we have the current world champion and the home team in our group, all that attention with Wembanyama. But playing in these super important competitions is making dreams come true for me and makes me grow as a player”, reveals the point guard Georginho.

At the Latvian Pre-Olympic Games, Brazil’s coach, Croatian Aleksandar Petrovic, who led the team from 2017 to 2021 and returned in April this year, found some answers on how to put the team together. He is optimistic.

“This team has a tough defense. It was what saved us in the Pre-Olympics. Now we are finding a more fluid rhythm in the attack. I think we will play great basketball in the Olympics. We have at least two or three options for how to play against France. We are prepared and have a chance of reaching the quarterfinals,” believes the coach.

One of the answers found in Riga was Bruno Caboclo. The 28-year-old, who stands 2.06m tall and has a wingspan of 2.31m, found himself as a pivot in a shorter, more flexible formation. He was voted the tournament’s best player.

“I think I can say that I am in my best phase. A different version. More of a protagonist. This happened because before they explored my defensive side more but they started to see my offensive potential too and use it more. I am coming off three very good years and I intend to continue at this pace”, explains Caboclo.

On the way to the spot, Petrovic also drew attention to how he rotated the squad. Players who started with few minutes or came off the bench had more chances in the last games and vice versa. The feeling in the group is that everyone can be useful.

“On the national team, there’s not just one player who will always put on a show. If one is not doing well, another will make up for it. That’s our identity, everyone is here for everyone else. In the Pre-Olympics, I was a starter but I didn’t start in the final. But it ended up being one of the games in which I had the most minutes. Regardless of who starts or finishes the match, the important thing is that Brazil is always ahead on the scoreboard,” says winger Gui Santos.

* Igor Santos is a basketball commentator on the program Stadium, on TV Brasil