After 48 hours of heavy rain and winds caused by the low pressure, the Balearic Islands are gradually returning to normal on Friday. The episode, which began on Wednesday, has caused dozens of flight delays and cancellations, flooding and damage. Menorca experienced hours of maximum tension yesterday until late at night, when 16 people were evacuated by helicopter by the Civil Guard from isolated areas of the island’s interior. The municipality of Es Mercadal, located around a torrent, suffered the worst after a flood that flooded low-lying areas, swept away cars and destroyed street furniture, which has led the Consell to request the Council of Ministers to declare it a disaster area.

Meanwhile, in Mallorca, Palma airport has woken up with dozens of passengers sleeping in the terminals after yesterday’s cancellations and delays. The airport manager Enaire has assured in a statement on Friday that air traffic will recover “progressively”, although it admits that it will still be conditioned by “the flow management measures necessary to guarantee the safety of all operations”.

The Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, visited Menorca this morning and left open the possibility of granting the request for a disaster zone, although she stressed that the damage must first be assessed. “Now we have to deal with a delicate and complex part that must be done properly,” said the minister in statements reported by the Efe agency. The president of the Consell, Adolfo Villafranca, announced that work is being done on drawing up an inventory of damages and on creating own funds to help repair the problems caused in the affected municipalities.

A street in Alaior, Menorca, this Friday after the intense rains and storms of the Dana. David Arquimbau Sintes (EFE) A house in Es Mercadal, Menorca, after the intense rains and storms of the Dana, this Friday. David Arquimbau Sintes (EFE) Several residents move furniture in Menorca after the storm on Friday. David Arquimbau Sintes (EFE) A man crosses a flooded area due to the recent passage of a flood, on Thursday in Alaior, Menorca.

David Arquimbau Sintes (EFE) View of a flooded area due to the recent passage of a flood, on Thursday in Alaior, Menorca.

David Arquimbau Sintes (EFE)

The municipality that suffered the worst was Es Mercadal, where the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) estimates a cumulative rainfall figure of 204.4 litres per square metre, the highest figure since records began. The images shared by neighbours of the completely overflowing torrent dragging cars and flooding houses raised the tension of the emergency services and the entire community. The tragic memory of 2018 hovered, when another major storm caused the torrent in the Mallorcan town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar to overflow and caused the death of a dozen people. “We are alive, that is the only thing we can say,” a neighbour told public television IB3 this morning.

However, no injuries were reported despite the complicated manoeuvres of the emergency services that took place throughout the day, such as the evacuation of 31 people from a residence evacuated due to the risk of collapse. A family that had become trapped in their vehicle due to the water currents was also rescued. Experts have been warning for years about the dangers faced by buildings built around streams and rivers, a risk that is increased by climate change, which is leading to an increase in torrential rains in the Mediterranean.

Airports return to normality

The delay and cancellation of flights caused hundreds of passengers to spend Thursday night at Palma airport, where Aena activated its crisis committee to maintain the offer of restaurants and services throughout the night. Air traffic has been returning to normal this Friday, although the accumulation of passengers in the terminals persisted, and 962 landings and takeoffs are expected during the day (1,047 on Saturday and 1,009 on Sunday). Given the situation at Palma airport, Ryanair yesterday issued a statement critical of the management, regretting “the excessive delays and cancellations in Palma after the absurd decision of Spanish Air Traffic Control (ATC) to prevent incoming planes from landing.” The Secretary of State of the Ministry of Transport and president of Enaire, José Antonio Santano, yesterday described the company’s criticism as “unacceptable.” “Safety is the main concern and the driving force behind all the decisions that have been taken since yesterday,” said Santano.

Since the beginning of the episode, Emergencies has managed 416 incidents in the Balearic Islands related to rain and storms: 225 in Mallorca, 145 in Ibiza and 22 in Formentera. The busiest day was Thursday (250 incidents). One of the most tense moments occurred on Wednesday in Formentera, where a 54-year-old fisherman (Francisco Torres Costa) disappeared at sea in the middle of the storm. A search protocol was quickly activated and the man was rescued alive after seven hours floating in the water clinging to a piece of his remains. llauta traditional wooden boat from the islands. “I saw a boat coming straight towards me, I raised an arm and someone from the boat raised an arm. I thought: he has seen me, I am saved,” he explained. the fisherman in the Diario de Ibiza.