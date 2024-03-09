Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/09/2024 – 11:35

The female body has long been taboo, not least when it comes to menopause. A series of studies, mostly carried out by women, provides tools for a new approach to this phase of reproductive life. Women's bodies and health have always been taboo. Starting with the beginning of reproductive life, with menstruation: the Old Testament refers to menstruation as an “infectious period”, while Hinduism calls it asaucha: impurity or shame.

“One might think that this means a big party with the arrival of menopause, as we will no longer be impure. But that’s not the case,” notes Rachel Weiss, a psychosocial counselor in the UK.

Even today, menopause is a topic full of prejudice and misinformation. Weiss recalls that the first time she heard about the subject on TV was in 2017, in the BBC documentary The Menopause and Me, which taught her a lot about the many ways in which menopause can affect women.

Modern science has fueled the misunderstanding of this stage of the female organism. 20th century scientists (predominantly men) discovered that the hormone estrogen could be used as a treatment for menopausal symptoms. In this way, a natural event was transformed into a hormone deficiency disease that requires diagnosis and treatment.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has been heralded as a “cure” for menopause. Premarin hormone pills, men said in the 1950s, made women “pleasant to be around again.” “Treatment” and the idea of ​​“appeasing” symptoms still exists today and leaves many unable to talk about their experiences with menopause.

“Imagine if puberty was medicated and we told children that going through puberty is horrible, but if they take medication they can stop it from happening. This is how menopause is presented”, compares Weiss.

What is menopause?

“I think that when you enter perimenopause, you notice a lot of changes. I can feel the hormonal changes happening, the sweating, the change in mood… suddenly you get angry for no reason”, commented actress Gwyneth Paltrow in an interview in 2018, at the age of 46.

Menopause marks the end of menstrual cycles and fertility. It results from the gradual drop in reproductive hormones, mainly estrogen and progesterone, produced by the ovaries. The phase lasts, on average, seven years, generally between the end of 40 and the beginning of 50.

This hormonal change triggers a wide range of symptoms, such as hot flashes (hot flashes), night sweats and mood changes. Around 38% of people describe these symptoms as being moderate to severe.

Studies from The Lancet

A new series of studies published on Tuesday (03/05) in the scientific journal The Lancet proposes a new approach to dealing with menopause.

Studies recommend that society move away from the medication-based approach in favor of a broader, more individual approach, thus providing greater support to women at this stage of life.

“The experience of menopause is different for everyone. Our series of studies calls for an individualized approach in which women have access to accurate, consistent and unbiased information to make the best decisions for themselves throughout the process”, explains one of the study authors, Martha Hickey, from the University of Melbourne.

One of the publications highlights that early menopause needs to be taken more seriously, as those who go through it are more likely to suffer from cardiovascular diseases and osteoporosis.

Worldwide, around 8% to 12% of women experience early or premature menopause, but the rate is higher in some countries, such as India, where one in five women goes through the early variant in their early 30s or 40s. . According to the study, the diagnosis of early menopause is usually late and poorly managed.

Another study contradicts the common belief that menopause is associated with poor mental health, finding no evidence that it increases the risk of anxiety, bipolar disorder or psychosis. Symptoms may appear, but only in women who already had depressive disorders before.

“It’s not that a lack of estrogen causes depression. It's just that all the other social and cultural factors related to menopause make women feel terrible. For many, menopause begins when teenage children are experiencing hormonal changes that are difficult to cope with, or when elderly parents become ill. It could be a big storm”, explains Weiss.

Combating the bad reputation of menopause

One of the main themes of The Lancet's series of studies is the need to combat shame and stigma around menopause. One states that normalizing menopause and providing easier access to unbiased, reliable information can empower women and help them make better decisions about their bodies.

“More broadly, we need to challenge the widespread negative idea about menopause, which is seen as a period of decline and decay, and create a more supportive working environment, which can help empower women to better cope with the menopause. ”, informs the study, authored mostly by women.

In 2017, Weiss founded the nonprofit Menopause Café, which hosts events where anyone can discuss and listen to menopause experiences. Studies credit Menopause Café as an effective way to empower women who are going through the phase and create a less medicalized narrative.

“One of the reasons why our institution exists is to help talk about experiences with menopause and check whether medical care is necessary during it or not. There is a possibility of using HRT, for example, for the 20% of women who have horrendous symptoms, when it becomes primarily a medical problem. Medication (not just HRT) can also be important if physical symptoms affect quality of life,” says Weiss.

The studies in The Lancet emphasize how deep the taboo around menopause runs in society. Many report shame for menstruating when they were young, and then for not menstruating when they get older, reports one of the surveys.

“Women are educated not to talk about their periods. But a deeper aspect is gender bias in relation to age. I've heard women say they can't tell their boss they're going through menopause because it means they're getting older. In our society, maturity means that women no longer have value”, laments Weiss.

The growing debate about menopause in some countries, such as the UK, is raising awareness and helping to reduce shame and bad press, but The Lancet studies hope to make deeper changes to the way menopause is viewed: less as a disease to be feared and more as a life experience.