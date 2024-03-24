Sunday, March 24, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Menopause | In Finland, menopausal symptoms are treated in a way that can be tolerated, says gynecologist Maija Kaja

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Menopause | In Finland, menopausal symptoms are treated in a way that can be tolerated, says gynecologist Maija Kaja

Gynecologist Maija Kajan has treated her patients' menopausal symptoms in a way that has made her a leader in her field. Picture: Haze Torkki

If the medicine does not help, the dose is adjusted. However, increasing the dose in the treatment of menopausal symptoms is rare, gynecologist Maija Kajan noticed when she made herself a guinea pig for hormone therapy.

sweat gusts, dry mucous membranes, irritability and lower body.

When a young gynecologist Maija Kajanin in the late 1980s, women suffering from menopausal symptoms came to the clinic, Kajan did as he had learned. He prescribed hormone replacement therapy for the women: the lowest possible dose of estrogen that would keep the symptoms under control, no more than three milligrams per day.

#Menopause #Finland #menopausal #symptoms #treated #tolerated #gynecologist #Maija #Kaja

See also  Africa | Sudan military leader: Fighting could spread to neighboring countries
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Gaza War | AFP source: US and Israeli intelligence chiefs left Qatar

Gaza War | AFP source: US and Israeli intelligence chiefs left Qatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result