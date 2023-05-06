During the last decades and currently with the Government of the Fourth Transformation in Mexico, the issue of gender equality has been of central relevance in the advances of the political agenda for democracy. From the federal and local level, the historical struggle of women has been championed and materialized in substantial legislative changes and the implementation of public policies that have created conditions so that, from a gender perspective, gaps are reduced and equality is achieved, with the objective of recognizing women as holders and agents of their rights.

The advances, the participation of women and the learning of those of us who today share political decision-making spaces with women are undeniable, who share with us every day about the taboos that persist as a product of the cultural patterns that formed prototypes of the meaning of being a woman and their experiences in the social context, as an example let’s say that in the patriarchy sexual and reproductive purposes were valued and on the other hand an entire stage was made invisible: the menopause.

In the continuous development of women, menopause has been a silent conversation, hidden from feminine realities, private, as if it were something to suffer and hide under social stigmatization due to the devaluation of the emotional burden that the end of the reproductive stage entails. for the women.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) it is “The permanent cessation of menstruation”. Regarding post reproductive health, it is the space that continues to the reproductive period with multiple biological and psychological changes that can decrease the quality of life. Which according to Hickey, means “Age discrimination based on the gender of this society”, as a social stigma on a natural process of women.

There are at least 34 symptoms that have an effect on health and work, the most recurrent are insomnia, increased menstrual flow, hot flashes, irritability, mood swings, headaches, fatigue, anxiety and depression that are disabling to that the woman works, in addition to a domino effect that becomes negative treatment, ridicule and changes in the perception of abilities; If the life expectancy of women is 78 years and in Mexico the average age is 48 years, it means that they live a third of their lives in that period.

Men and women need to demystify, inform, attend, educate, communicate and above all accompany breaking the spiral of silence that has remained generations, promote public awareness to help cope with a stage that is internalized by shame to be identified and therefore discriminated .

Public policies in our state today are transversal and are under the lens of the gender perspective. From the State Congress there is a great commitment to the purple agenda, an agenda that is a national legislative reference, with which we are called to legislate to seek to eliminate obstacles and tear down the glass ceilings in solidarity with women and for them in another of the best stages of his life.

Breaking the taboo of menopause to guarantee the rights to health, at work, and their integral development, a legal framework with a humanist approach, which contributes to the construction of policies that guarantee the full exercise of women’s human rights in all its expressions, thereby vindicating their rights, freedoms and dignity.