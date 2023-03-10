The epidemiological and socio-economic impact of chronic kidney disease “will increase for Italy from 2021 to 2026, in the absence of early diagnosis and early access to effective therapies, by 10.8%. Our country needs policies aimed at encouraging early diagnosis and interventions aimed at slowing down the progression of kidney disease to reduce, on the one hand, the clinical burden and improve the quality of life of citizens and, on the other, to reduce the ‘cost impact’. This was stated by Francesco Saverio Mennini, professor of Microeconomics and Health Economics, University of Rome Tor Vergata, President of the Italian Society of Health Technology Assessment (Sihta) commenting on the results of the INSIDE CKD study on 11 countries, including Italy.