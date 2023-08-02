“In Italy the annual expenditure for direct hospital costs alone for oncological pathologies is equal to approx 4 billion euros. Figure that must make us reflect on the need to implement and change the approach regarding theapplication of the National Plan against cancer. To 4 billion euros about 2.5 billion in welfare expenditure must be added mainly linked to the costs borne by the social security system and a part borne by the social system as a whole. This data too must be kept under control and above all it must be reduced”. This was stated by Francesco Saverio Mennini, professor of health economics and political economy at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, speaking today in the Social Affairs Commission, in the context of the examination, in the context of European Union acts, of the Communication from the Commission to the European Parliament and the Council ‘European plan to fight cancer’.

Expenditure for oncological pathologies “has remained constant over time due to the increase in healthcare costs”, remarks Mennini, health economics expert at the Ministry of Health since last January. “Another aspect that characterizes all pathologies in a very important way in general in our country, including oncological ones, it is linked to healthcare mobility. The mobility analysis that we carried out together with the Ministry of Health – recalls Mennini – highlighted a reduction during the first wave of Covid, however some regions, especially those in the South, continued to record high passive mobility. This makes us think about the fact that one must be carried out important effort to smooth out regional differences in terms of hospital supply, prevention and local medicine”.

Reducing healthcare mobility “means reducing i costs borne by the NHS, family members and caregivers and above all it means improving the quality of life of patients. How to do? Improving hospital, territorial and home assistance, all accompanied by prevention policies that are fundamental, first of all the early diagnosis of oncological pathologies with screening programs. It is necessary and fundamental that spending on screening programs not only return to pre-pandemic levels but be able to exceed those levels”, an objective that can only be achieved “by looking for new resources as is being done at the moment” he concludes.