Sergio Ramos will undergo surgery in the next few hours to resolve an injury to the meniscus of his left knee that he was preventing him from playing with the team since the semifinal of the Super Cup, held on January 12 at La Rosaleda in Malaga. The Madrid captain had been under conservative treatment for three weeks with the hope of being able to endure the pains and for being with the team especially in the Champions League tie, which will face Italian Atalanta on the 24th in Bergamo. Finally, it will be low between a month and a half and two and a half months.

In fact, this week he trained with the rest of his teammates on Wednesday and Thursday in Valdebebas, which made us think that today he was going to reappear in Huesca. But en Thursday night the pains were reproduced and that is why yesterday the Sevillian did not train with the team and underwent new radiological tests. They determined that the best solution was to undergo surgery and operate on the meniscus in his left knee, which had diminished his performance in recent months.

Do not forget that with the Spanish team suffered a muscle injury at La Cartuja on the night of the win against Germany, and that on his return it was noticed that Ramos had lost some freshness and strength.

It was because the left knee is starting to warn him that he had a problem that will finally only have a solution with the operating room. An injury that has already prevented him from playing with the team in the Cup against Alcoyano and in the League against Alavés and Levante. Madrid has not issued, so far, any medical report. If the medial meniscus is operated on, he could be back to play in six or seven weeks. If the affected person is the external meniscus, it will be low for two and a half months, according to the estimate of Dr. González.

The Champions and the Eurocopa

Ramos’ is a very important loss for Zidane, who yesterday insisted that “what we want is for him to be with us soon and to be with the team.” No need to remember the statistics without Ramos. To start trembling.

At first, should arrive in time to conclude the league championship and to play the European Championship with the Spanish National Team next summer. The big objective is that, if Madrid beats Atalanta, they can play the quarterfinals of the Champions League, whose first leg matches are scheduled for April 6 and 7.

Until then, the white center-back will miss the two games of the highest continental competition against Atalanta, and those of the League against Huesca, Getafe, Valencia, Valladolid, Real Sociedad, Atlético, Elche, Celta and Eibar. He could make it to the Classic in time, which is played in Valdebebas on April 11.