





Although children and adolescents remain the main target audience for vaccination campaigns against meningitis, in the face of cases of the disease in São Paulo, other groups should also be aware of the importance of immunization. The major concern, according to experts, is that meningococcal meningitis can progress very quickly to the severe form of the disease. Due to the greater risk of infections, it is essential that immunocompromised patients also seek to be vaccinated against the disease.

Meningococcal ACWY can be applied at any age from 3 months of age. In the case of the elderly, the age restriction is for the application of meningococcal B.

For Ana Paula Moschione Castro, PhD in Pediatrics, specialist in allergy and immunology at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) and director of the Croce Clinic, the conjugate vaccine against meningococcal meningitis ACWY is the most cost-effective. “It can be applied from 3 months of age and there is no age limit in adulthood. In addition to the vaccination schedule for children and adolescents, adults must also have at least one dose in adulthood, especially those who have never been vaccinated. In the case of meningococcal B, this vaccine is given in childhood and is also released for adults up to 50 years of age”, she says.

Fernanda Gomes, nurse and director of the Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics (ABCVAC), highlights that immunocompromised patients should be immunized. “Everyone who is interested (and is not covered by the public network) can look for the private network to get the vaccine. Immunization against meningitis is recommended from 3 months of age to adults. There is no contraindication for immunocompromised patients”, she reinforced.

“In Brazil, there are licensed vaccines against ACWY meningococcal meningitis, for example, which have no age limit, even the elderly can receive. There is also no problem with the alteration of immunity, as vaccines against meningococcal diseases are inactivated”, says Cláudia Cavalcante Valente, member of the Scientific Department of Immunization of the Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology (Asbai). “Even people undergoing cancer treatment or immunosuppressed people can and should receive the vaccine. People who often travel should also be immunized.”

Experts recommend following medical advice and seeking guidance on the immunizations one can receive.

What is meningitis?

Meningococcal meningitis is transmitted by a group of bacteria called meningococci, and causes inflammation of the meninges, the membrane that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. Meningitis can be caused by infections of various microorganisms, such as fungi, viruses and bacteria. Transmission occurs through the respiratory tract, that is, through the air. It can leave neurological, hearing and chronic pain sequelae.

In Brazil, the most common is type C (which involves 80% of cases), followed by type B. Types A, W and Y are less frequent. Vaccines are considered the best way to prevent meningitis and are specific for each serogroup.

Meningococcal C versus meningococcal ACWY

In the private network, the vaccine that includes type C is the quadrivalent ACWY conjugate, at an average cost of R$ 360 per application. It is usually given in three doses up to 1 year of age, depending on the manufacturer’s brand. A booster between 5 and 6 years and another dose at 11 years is also recommended. It can also be applied to adults, the elderly and immunocompromised people.

In the public network, the vaccine against meningococcal C (Conjugate) is administered in two doses, at 3 and 5 months of age, and a booster preferably at 12 months of age. According to the target audience, if the child up to 10 years of age has not been vaccinated, they must take a dose of the immunizer. Until February 2023, health workers also receive the vaccine through the Unified Health System (SUS).

The meningococcal ACWY vaccine is available in the National Vaccination Calendar for adolescents between 11 and 12 years old, but, until June 2023, those between 13 and 14 years old will also be able to receive the dose. In younger children, meningococcal ACWY is not available on the public network.

“These are vaccines that are on the calendar for children, adolescents, adults and the elderly. Unfortunately, teenagers and adults are not in the habit of getting vaccinated. But at any time in life, a person can be immunized against the disease”, guides Fernanda.

Meningococcal B

Although it is second only to type C in number of cases, on average 20%, meningococcal B is only available in the private network. It costs, on average, R$ 600 and is administered in three doses between 3 months and 1 year of age. The Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm) also indicates immunization for high-risk groups, such as HIV carriers. It can be applied to adults up to 50 years old.

other vaccines

Protecting against pneumonia and also meningitis, the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) is available in the private network. It costs around R$ 280. It is usually administered in four doses up to 1 year and 3 months of age, depending on the manufacturer’s brand. In the public network, children of this same age receive 10-valent pneumococcal conjugate (PCV10).

In the SUS, the vaccine that protects against 13 pneumococcal serotypes is available only for people aged 5 years or older, including adults with the following conditions: with HIV/AIDS, cancer patient, transplanted of solid organs and transplanted from hematopoietic stem cells (bone marrow).

The conjugate vaccine against Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) is available in the private and public network. Protection against meningitis caused by the bacterium Haemophilus influenzae type b can be applied individually, but is usually given by the hexavalent vaccine, which also protects against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and hepatitis B and polio, or by the pentavalent vaccine, which protects against the same diseases. , except for polio. It is usually applied to children up to 5 years old. In the private network, there are four doses between 2 months and 1 year and 6 months of age.

In SUS, it is available in three doses: at 2, 4 and 6 months of age. People with diseases that compromise immunity or the function of the spleen (an organ that plays a fundamental role in protecting against this bacterium), or those who have this organ surgically removed, should be vaccinated. The immunizer costs about R$150. The price of pentavalent and hexavalent is around R$250 each.

In the private network, the 23-valent pneumococcal vaccine (Polysaccharide) is indicated for children over 2 years of age, adolescents and adults who have a health problem that increases the risk of pneumococcal disease (diabetes, severe heart and respiratory diseases, people without spleen or with compromised functioning of the organ, for example) and for people over 60 as a routine.

It is not recommended as a routine application in healthy children, adolescents and adults. Its price is around R$ 200. In the SUS, the vaccine is available for the entire indigenous population over 5 years of age, without proof of the 10-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV10). For the population aged 60 and over, revaccination is indicated only once, and should be performed five years after the initial dose.

In addition to the vaccines described above, every child is born with a single dose of the BCG vaccine, which protects against tuberculosis meningitis. Immunization prevents Koch’s bacillus, the bacterium responsible for tuberculosis, from installing itself in the meninges. It is given in the public network and also in the maternity hospital for free. In times when it is lacking and the application is recommended when leaving the hospital, it can be given in the public or private network. The cost in the private network is around R$ 130.

Vaccine blockage to contain disease outbreak in the east side

After immunizing 30,000 people, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) concluded the vaccine blockade against meningococcal meningitis in the districts of Vila Formosa and Aricanduva, in the east of São Paulo, where there was a localized outbreak of the disease. Between September 17 and Tuesday, 10th, 30,027 people were vaccinated in the region, being adolescents aged 11 to 14 years old with the meningo ACWY immunizer and the others, in the age groups from 3 months to 10 years and from 15 to 64 years old, with the boy C.

From the beginning of this year to Tuesday, 58 cases of meningococcal disease were recorded in the capital, while from January to September 2019, there were 158 cases of the disease. So far, the number of deaths totals ten cases in 2022, compared to 28 between January and September 2019.

It is worth remembering that only in exceptional situations, such as the localized outbreak that occurred in the districts of Vila Formosa and Aricanduva, are immunizing agents administered to adults by the public network. The exception is health professionals, who can be vaccinated with proof of employment in a health service in the city of São Paulo. Vaccination of these professionals is released until February 2023.







