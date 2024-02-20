“I discovered meningitis on myself, before I knew nothing about this disease. I believe that to achieve prevention, information is first and foremost fundamental, making people aware of what meningitis is and how to prevent it, which is really very simple.” This was said by Andrea Lanfri, former Paralympic athlete and mountaineer, on the occasion of the presentation, held at Palazzo Pirelli, of the first work of the urban art project 'Nulla Virtus' by Smoe Studio dedicated to winter sports. The work, entitled 'Limitless', was created with the support of Sanofi and aims to raise citizens' awareness of meningitis. Created on the facade of a building in Viale Toscana 9, in the ex-Scalo di Porta Romana area of ​​Milan, 'Limitless' depicts a Paralympic skier wearing the colors of the Flag for the Fight against Meningitis on his helmet.