A serious infection, with disabling and often fatal outcomes: meningococcal meningitis is one of the most invasive bacterial diseases against which you must never let your guard down. The theme was at the center of the web talk “Let’s take care of meningitis in Emilia Romagna: protection from the pediatric patient to the fragile patient”an initiative promoted by Adnkronos Comunicazione with the non-conditioning support of Glaxo Smith Kline.

“Meningitis is an inflammation of the sheaths that cover the brain and spinal cord, it is the first infection of the central nervous system – he declares Luciano Attard, medical director of Infectious Diseases at the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Polyclinic -. Viral meningitis are the most frequent, have a less severe course, mainly affect the pediatric age, especially in summer. Bacterial meningitis, on the other hand, are more present in winter, have an important course and a reserved prognosis. Unfortunately, meningococcal infection can be complicated by sepsis, with the risk of death within a few hours or, in the case of survival, involve the amputation of limbs. 80% of meningitis are due to pneumococcus and meningococcus: two bacteria for which highly effective vaccinations exist. Unfortunately, hospitalized patients are often not vaccinated ”.

The classic picture of symptoms includes fever, headache, neck stiffness for meningitis. Or drowsiness, confusion, or coma ensues when meningoencephalitis is in progress. Symptoms that could be confusing in the first hours of the symptomatology. “The patient must be evaluated immediately by the attending physician or by the emergency room – underlines Attard -. Particularly at risk is the fragile population, i.e. infants, the elderly and people with an inefficient immune system, due to ongoing pathologies or the use of immunosuppressive drugs. They are all subjects towards which teamwork is needed by all health professionals. General practitioners, specialists who follow vulnerabilities, pediatricians of free choice must give a coherent message to patients on the value of vaccination, to prevent the onset of bacterial meningitis and sepsis “.

It is important in the little ones not to postpone the vaccination, as he points out Simonetta Partesotti, head of Community Pediatrics in the North Area Districts of Carpi and Mirandola. “Against meningococcus B the protocol starts from two months of life and it is important to follow it because the first peak in the incidence of meningococcal B meningitis occurs around the second half of the child’s life. Making the first two doses is the basis of vaccination to protect them at an early age. Then the vaccination cycle against Meningococcus B continues in the second year of life, while against the ACWY strains the vaccine is offered at the year of age. Even for adolescents, the vaccine against these strains is free as opposed to meningococcus B, which is not yet, although the vaccination recommendation has been taken into consideration by scientific societies that have already drawn up a new Calendar for life. We hope that it will be able to enter the active and free offer – concludes Partesotti -, because it is an age in which there is a high rate of carriers and meningitis is once again frequent ”.

Emilia Romagna already in 2016 had anticipated the indications contained in the National Vaccine Prevention Plan 2017-2019 to optimize preventive pathways, “in fact it is a region with the highest coverage rates – underlines Paolo Pandolfi, director of the public health department of the Local Health Authority of Bologna -. The vaccination offer is extended to all ages, involves clinics but also hospitals and specialists with particular frailties. The introduction of vaccination in 2006 against meningococcus C immediately halved infections. Today 94% of two-year-olds are covered with the tetravalent vaccination and we are very close to the level of herd immunity, a slightly lower but very good figure of 91% for menigococcus B “.

For adults, however, primary prevention is more complex. “Especially the frail who arrive in hospital we see that they have not been vaccinated – emphasizes Pandolfi -. The public service must intervene for these people: specialist and general practitioner must urge these categories at risk – resumes Pandolfi -. An example comes from our citizens who go to the diabetologist, who can get vaccinated after the specialist visit. And the same happens with some patients being treated in the infectious disease wards “.

The experience gained during the pandemic on the value of vaccination has highlighted the need to raise awareness among adults, especially if frail due to pathologies or age. “Some endocrine diseases and in particular diabetes mellitus, present alterations in the immune response, and can therefore have serious consequences following bacterial or viral infections – highlights Alessandra Sforza, Director of the Endocrinology Operating Unit at the Maggiore Hospital in Bologna. Awareness of vaccinations is one of the most important educational themes of the integrated management path of the diabetic patient which involves general practitioner, diabetologist and community nurse. The vaccination culture for infectious diseases is not only a protection for one’s health but also guarantees that of our children and is a sign of great civilization. Attention must be paid to those who give us the information: always follow scientific sources and know how to discern. The advice is to first contact your doctor “.

