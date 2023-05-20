(Adnkronos) – On the occasion of the meeting “Let’s take care of meningitis: act today to protect tomorrow. Stories that help you choose”, open to the public, held at the Niguarda Hospital in Milan and promoted by Adnkronos Comunicazione, with the unconditional support of Gsk, spoke Dr. Filippo Salvini, head of the pediatric emergency room at the Niguarda hospital in Milan.

#Meningitis #Salvini #Niguarda #Children #elderly #risk #disease