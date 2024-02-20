“Sanofi has accepted the appeal of the World Health Organization which aims to eradicate meningitis by 2030. The flag of the fight against meningitis is a symbol that promotes the importance of prevention and dialogue with the various actors involved”. Thus Mario Merlo, General Manager Vaccines of Sanofi Italia, on the sidelines of the presentation of the first work of the urban art project 'Nulla Virtus' by Smoe Studio dedicated to winter sports. The work, entitled 'Limitless', was created with the support of Sanofi and aims to raise citizens' awareness of meningitis. Created on the facade of a building in Viale Toscana 9, in the ex-Scalo di Porta Romana area of ​​Milan, 'Limitless' depicts a Paralympic skier wearing the colors of the Flag for the Fight against Meningitis on his helmet.