“This project is an example of how public and private can collaborate together to make the city more beautiful and redevelop neighborhoods”. Thus Elena Buscemi, president of the Milan City Council, on the sidelines of the presentation, held at Palazzo Pirelli, of 'Limitless', the first work of Smoe Studio's urban art project dedicated to winter sports created with the support of Sanofi to raise awareness among citizens on meningitis. Painted on the facade of a building in Viale Toscana 9, in the ex-Scalo di Porta Romana area of ​​Milan, 'Limitless' depicts a Paralympic skier wearing the colors of the flag for the fight against meningitis on his helmet.

“Sanofi – concludes Buscemi – is a multinational that also meets with the smaller size of our city, and therefore with the municipalities, in this case with Municipality IV and Municipality V, supporting some redevelopment projects. Consequently, I believe that this is a model that should continue to be extended to other areas as well.”