Albacete is trying to make up for the hard defeat against Girona this Sunday in Montilivi in a game that was won but that ends up losing in injury time and that could have motivated the white team to abandon the relegation places.

No time for regrets the white team faces Wednesday’s important clash against Castellón at the Carlos Belmonte looking for a victory against a direct rival and in a match in which Alejandro Menéndez will be able to count on Jean Jules after the midfielder completes his penalty game for accumulating yellow cards and also Pape Diamanka who could not play in Girona due to the ‘fear clause‘.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Menéndez’s concern is to know if he will be able to count on Kecojevic and Carlos Isaac since both players had to be substituted after being injured in the match against Girona and they are awaiting tests to see if they will be available for the clash against Castellón, which like Albacete also struggles to avoid relegation.