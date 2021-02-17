P. Many people ask if you are a relative of Alejandro Menéndez …

A. When Albacete made the hiring of the new coach official, many people called me to ask if I was the new coach of the team. Menéndez is a very common last name in Asturias, but we are not family or anything, I know him, we coincided in Mareo when I was in juniors and he was in cadets.

Q. What do you think of this new Albacete?

Menéndez during a meeting with Albacete

Josema Moreno



R. The truth is that Alejandro has had a fat ballot, being the team’s third coach this season. It has been working well, now the team plays in a different way, many players have put the batteries and all that makes the team can react, now they have suffered two consecutive defeats against teams from the upper zone and that is complicated. Losing against Sporting on Saturday would be dangerous because you can even finish the bottom day and that can create nerves. Saturday’s game is very important so that Albacete can win in confidence.

P. A Sporting arrives at a good time …

R. I speak with people from Gijón and they are optimistic about the team. I remember that when they went down to the Second Division, they believed that the return to the First Division would be quick but it is very complicated. This year he is having good numbers and I think they may have options to play in the playoff.

Q. Heart divided for Saturday?

R. I am Asturian, I was raised in Mareo but my Albacete has given me a lot. The little name that I have I have achieved in Albacete, I have been living here for many years, I have a daughter who was born in Albacete and I have been living in the city for more years than in Asturias, therefore, I want Albacete to win the game on Saturday and can get out of the descent.

P. Now it is difficult to find left-handed players in today’s football as was your case …

R. Today’s football is very different from that of our time. Now more is played on the outside and not so much with extremes as in previous stages. Before it was very frequent the figure of the lanes on the bands. Our Albacete del ‘Queso Mecánico’ was very vertical and we were able to get a lot out of our game system.