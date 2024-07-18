Senator Menendez denies media reports of plans to resign

New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez, who was found guilty of corruption and working as a foreign agent for Egypt and Qatar, denied media reports of his resignation. He said this in an interview with a television company CBS.

“I can say that I did not resign and did not say [об этом] “with any of my so-called colleagues. I feel like they are trying to force me to make such a statement. Anyone who knows me knows that this is the worst way to get me to act,” a representative of the US Democratic Party commented on this topic.

Earlier, NBC, citing its own sources, reported the politician’s intention to resign. According to media reports, he told his colleagues in Congress that he planned to end his 30-year career.

At the same time, one of the authors of the anti-Russian sanctions refused to admit guilt on the charges brought against him. He hopes to challenge the court’s decision through an appeal.