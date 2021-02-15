Since the recovery of democracy in 1983, Argentina demarcated its political cycles to the rhythm of electoral periods and presidential terms, always marching (taking an image of Giovanni Sartori) “With a single engine locomotive.”

Presidentialism shaped these cycles, but also the very characteristics of the political culture, the evolution of the party system, the leaderships and the experiences of government that, over four decades, they went through – in different contexts and with diverse luck- by comparable stages of rise, peak and exhaustion.

Menem’s was the longest. Before Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Fernández, husband and wife, collected the legacy -and the aftermath- of that experience and put their differential stamp on it.

The first change of government, from Alfonsín to Menem in 1989 was traumatic but meant, at the same time, the first alternation in power by popular vote since the entry into force of the Sáenz Peña Law.

Menemism had to pilot the entry into the ’90s and it was – in its own way – the response that Argentina gave to the challenges of the crisis of the State and globalization; a hyper-presidential and decisionist model to face the neoliberal reforms that were proposed – and exposed – as a “conservative-popular revolution” with its two pillars -privatizations and peso-dollar convertibility- and its two brains and bishops: Roberto Dromi and Domingo Cavallo.

This is how Menem achieves his reelection in 1995, through constitutional reform. But his second government began to run out of energy around 1997 and lost the midterm elections. Then the second alternation took place, in 1999, with the triumph of the Alliance between the UCR and Frepaso.

But this ended up being more the prolongation of the 90’s than the entry into a new cycle: the disaster at the end of 2001, the resignation of De la Rúa in the midst of the social outbreak and the end of convertibility, led to the presidency of Duhalde, Menem’s first vice president, emerging from the Legislative Assembly (2002-2003).

The funny thing is that in the 2003 elections, Menem ran again and won in the first round, with 24% of the votes. If he does not return to the presidency It is due to the constitutional reform of ’94 that enabled him to reelection but introduced the ballotage.

The great lesson of how institutional rules can contain and tame the personalism of leaders: it is not enough to be the first minority to win. And less to govern.

Menemism was in a sense more than his government management: it represented a way of seeing and understanding politics that transcended Peronism. But it was also less than this: a sector that was losing its dominance and ended up devoured by its successors, who grew under its influence.

The main one, from Santa Cruz, inherited some of its distinctive features And so it was that Kirchnerism kept the former president in his space, as a quasi-life senator, at the same time that he did not stop showing himself as the antipodes of his emblematic decade. Carlos Menem, the president who ruled for the longest time without interruption in our history, left its mark on the course of democracy. Also of its distortions, pending subjects and unfulfilled promises.

