I met President Menem as a Brigadier General, on July 9, 1989, on the occasion of serving as Commander of the Forces of the parade on the anniversary of our Independence. He had taken over the day before. It was the most important commemoration since the advent of democracy and Malvinas veterans marched for the first time.

In the following decade he arranged to erect a monument to the fallen. He received an anarchized military front and an unresolved outcome of the 1982 conflict. His October 1989 pardons did not definitively calm dissident military sectors. In the uprising known as “Villa Martelli”, led by Colonel Mohamed Alí Seineldín (December 2, 1988), the future president at that time had supported this insurrectionary action, but changed his attitude a couple of years later, on December 3, 1990, when the same actor – already being president – led the bloodiest and most definitive chirped against the State. On this occasion, he supported the loyalist forces and said: “The carapintados are over (…) This clowning is over (…) This was an attempted coup. It is a folly of a group of individuals who considered themselves messianic ”(Chronicle, Dec 4, 1990).

As president, Menem respected the Armed Forces. On November 4, 1991, by his decision, I assumed as Chief of the Army until the end of his mandate in 1999. Menem was not unaware of my opinion against pardons, but my relationship with him was always framed within a framework of subordination and loyalty. institutional, mutual understanding and respect. He never interfered in military decisions and prevented others from doing so. Ideology and politics were banished from the military instrument. He frequently visited units of the different Forces, and participated in important specific, joint and combined military exercises. He was the only president in history who dedicated a full day to visit and participate in different activities with the cadets of the National Military College; He did not deprive himself of participating in a lunch and a soccer game with them.

During her tenure, an illegal sale of weapons abroad was carried out, which some rogues and corrupt people linked to her government tried to link her to the Army. I do not doubt that Menem – as Justice immediately determined – knew of the total alienation of the Force in this criminal operation.

In the 90s the Army materialized an important process of modernization and re-equipment, detailed in “La memoria EA 1992/99”. It was the second after 1901 – almost a century between the two – and the most important since the advent of democracy to the present. In extreme synthesis, it included: reform of the educational system, the Intelligence area, voluntary military service, intensification of exercises with other armies in the region, elaboration of a new doctrine, increased participation of women, organic adjustment and new deployment attentive to the protection of essential strategic objectives, and, very significantly, participation in Peace Missions in the world. In relation to the latter, from 1958 to 1991, the Army had employed only 136 officers; In the 1992/99 period, as a result of a proposal by the Force, more than 12 thousand troops (officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers) were engaged in different countries. That contributed to professional, cultural and human enrichment, and was one of the greatest achievements of our foreign policy. All this was achieved through the understanding and support of Menem.

As a brief conclusion, it can be said that, even with the necessary budget, reaching the operational and logistical level of the late 20th century in the Army, and perhaps also in the other Armed Forces, would require more than four presidential terms.

Martín Balza, former Chief of the Argentine Army. Veteran of the Malvinas War and former Ambassador to Colombia and Costa Rica.