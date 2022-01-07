Benjamin Mendy, footballer of the Manchester City who has been charged with eight sex crimes, has been released on bail. The French footballer has been in custody for 134 days, since he was arrested on August 26.

His trial, scheduled for this month, has been delayed until June at the earliest. He will remain free on bail until next January 24, when he has a first preview before the trial.

Mendy, 27, is charged with eight counts in relation to five different women, seven of them rape and one sexual assault.

The facts

Benjamin Mendy, Manchester City player.

The events date back to the period between October 2020 and August 2021 and one of the women was a minor. Although it was initially scheduled for January 24, his trial will not take place until June 27 or August 1 for procedural reasons.

Mendy is due to appear again at a hearing later this month when his bail will be re-examined. The footballer went to Manchester City in 2017 for 52 million pounds (60 million euros, 70 million dollars) from Monaco, becoming the most expensive defender in history.

He has played 75 games with the English team, with whom he has a year and a half left on his contract, but, despite being considered one of the rising figures among the world’s left-backs, his playing time has been limited by injuries and loss of form. The last of his 10 calls for France took place in November 2019. The left-back won the World Cup with France in 2018. After his arrest, he was suspended by the Premier League champion club pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Mendy was held at Altcourse Prison in Liverpool before being recently transferred to a Manchester prison. If he pleads not guilty and is convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. Off the court his life has not been exemplary. The gamer has already filled the pages of the British tabloid press when his Lamborghini Avenador SVJ, worth more than 500,000 euros ($ 587,000), was seized at the end of 2020. He was driving it without a license or insurance.

