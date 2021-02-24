In artillery territory, the gunpowder was put by the least expected gunner. Ferland Mendy, with a great goal from the front using his less skilled leg, the right hand, gave Real Madrid a deserved victory, more for the tenacity that the whites put in than for their ability to finish, as always scarce in these times. In the absence of a reference nine until Mariano’s irruption in the second half, it had to be the left-handed side, episodic director, who unblocked a crash whose story, until that unexpected shot, was more aimed at placing the label of opportunity lost by part of a team with little killer instinct and less fang in front of an Atalanta who rowed with ten for most of the game due to the early expulsion of Freuler, but that ended up raising the competence of Zidane Zidane’s team to work in unison and wait for the right moment to nail the rapier.

For the first time in seven years, Real Madrid attended a Champions League tie without a single member of the defunct ‘BBC’ on the pitch. Without Benzema, Zidane opted for Isco to the detriment of Mariano. The man from Malaga pivoted between the position of fourth midfielder and the status of a false nine, a function of the latter that he had not tried from the start since February 2016, in a league match against Malaga. Two years earlier, Carlo Ancelotti also used him as a spearhead in three Cup matches. The purpose seemed clear: to give the team more control and slow down the pace of the duel.

Zidane’s sketch worked right from the start, with Madrid well wrapped around leather. The whites braided with speed, Casemiro placing himself between the centrals while his teammates built to minimize risks to the counter. It was hard for Atalanta to get there. And the shock soon turned breech. Mendy hit the edge of the area after a great triangulation of the visiting block and Freuler rolled him like a trailer. The referee interpreted that it was a clear chance to score and took the red from the Swiss. Debatable.

0

Atalanta Gollini, Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti, Mahele 8Palomino, min. 86), De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Pessina, Zapata (Pasalic, min. 30) and Muriel (Ilicic, min. 56; Malinovskyi, min. 86)). 1

Real Madrid Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Asensio (Arribas, 76), Isco (Hugo Duro, min. 76) and Vinicius (Mariano, min. 57). Goal: 0-1: min. 85, Mendy. Referee: Tobias Stieler (German). Freuler was sent off by a direct red (min. 16). He admonished Casemiro, Mendy and Gosens. Incidents: First leg of the last 16 of the Champions League, played at the Bergamo Stadium.

Gian Piero Gasperini reacted by retiring a Zapata headdress to give entry to the Croatian Pasalic, former of Elche. Real Madrid also had its setback. Nothing negligible, by the way. A lack of Casemiro in the medullary earned the Brazilian the yellow, who will miss the return to be warned. Bad business to line up the Tourmalet without a broom car.

The scares threw a more decaffeinated first part than expected. An incursion of Nacho, too heeled to define with finesse, and a shot at the turn of Isco that deflected a defender were the most significant news of Real Madrid in attack until Isco again, with a masterful pass, summoned Vinicius with the glory. The Brazilian, like so many times, hit him against a defender and the ball took an excessive parable. The best chance, however, was for Zidane’s team at the exit of a foul served by Kroos that Varane combed and Casemiro finished at point-blank range for Gollini to save under sticks. Much less noise in front, with a shot from Muriel to Djimsiti’s pass that narrowly went away as the most relevant fact of an Atalanta that had already entered the lawsuit meekly before the expulsion of Freuler.

More sacrifice than shine



The panorama invited more daring on the part of Real Madrid. Not fitting in was essential, but with one more cash than his rival on the green he was presented with a picturesque opportunity to face the second leg. He was able to do it with a hit from Modric to the outside that brushed against a defender before going away by inches with enormous suspense.

The numerical superiority allowed Real Madrid to settle in someone else’s field and step on the area with some frequency. Vinicius had another good opportunity, but again ran into a rival leg. The Atalanta had an alibi to get muffled near Gollini, but Gasperini did not renounce to give a blow. It is not in your DNA. That is why he introduced Ilicic, a striker tormented but with a lot of poison, by Muriel, who worked a lot but without luck. Zidane felt it was time to put more pepper upstairs. Inside Mariano by a timid Vinicius in the hit.

At that point, the game was a white monologue, although with few gags in front of goal. A direct free kick by Asensio that Gollini blocked and little else. Everyone asked for it at the bottom and none was looking for space. The physical beating also weighed, translated into a pace too slow to take down an orderly opponent.

Zidane intervened again, He retired an Isco who was the best while the gasoline lasted and an Asensio once again off to look for an extra energy with Arribas and Hugo Duro. Two Castilla footballers to activate the fight. Sign of these anemic times.

However, none of them were the protagonists, the focus was reserved for Mendy, who with his second goal of the course, billed a merit victory. In three weeks, at the Alfredo Di Stéfano, the thirteen-time king of Europe will have the chance to overcome the eighth barrier two years later. To do this he will have to be careful, because Atalanta has not said his last word and will play, surely, without chains.