‘Mendy, Karius’s brother’ and the memes of Real Madrid 3-1 Chelsea

Internet users charge the mistake of the Chelsea goalkeeper with creative designs.
April 06, 2022, 04:29 PM
In the match between Chelsea and Real Madrid, the great protagonist of the day was Karim Benzema.
The French striker scored an incredible hat-trick that has drawn thousands of accolades. The two great headers from him, in the first half, gave an account of the precision with which the Frenchman has.
Then, in the second half, Mendy’s mistake, for the ‘cat’s’ third goal, took away a bit of prominence. Not in vain, the play of that annotation is the cause of all kinds of memes.
Here we present the best.
‘Mendy, the brother of Karius’
Mendy’s mistake brought up what happened with PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma in the previous phase. In addition, Other Internet users recalled the unforgettable failure of goalkeeper Loris Karius in the 2018 Champions League final, between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
“Mendy is the brother of Karius,” users sentenced on social networks.
(Also: Karim Benzema: his three great goals for Real Madrid against Chelsea).
(You can read: ‘Biological men should not compete in women’s sports.’)
SPORTS
