Thursday, April 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘Mendy, Karius’s brother’ and the memes of Real Madrid 3-1 Chelsea

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

'Mendy, Karius's brother' and the memes of Real Madrid 3-1 Chelsea

Network users make fun of the goalkeeper’s failure.

Network users make fun of the goalkeeper’s failure.

Internet users charge the mistake of the Chelsea goalkeeper with creative designs.

See also  The memes of the purchase of Bungie by Sony | Atomix

In the match between Chelsea and Real Madrid, the great protagonist of the day was Karim Benzema.

The French striker scored an incredible hat-trick that has drawn thousands of accolades. The two great headers from him, in the first half, gave an account of the precision with which the Frenchman has.

Then, in the second half, Mendy’s mistake, for the ‘cat’s’ third goal, took away a bit of prominence. Not in vain, the play of that annotation is the cause of all kinds of memes.

Here we present the best.

‘Mendy, the brother of Karius’

Mendy’s mistake brought up what happened with PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma in the previous phase. In addition, Other Internet users recalled the unforgettable failure of goalkeeper Loris Karius in the 2018 Champions League final, between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
“Mendy is the brother of Karius,” users sentenced on social networks.

(Also: Karim Benzema: his three great goals for Real Madrid against Chelsea).

(You can read: ‘Biological men should not compete in women’s sports.’)

See also  Caimanes achieved a historic victory in the Caribbean Series

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Mendy #Kariuss #brother #memes #Real #Madrid #Chelsea

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The war in Ukraine causes an increase in the flow of financial capital to Latin America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.