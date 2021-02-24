Real Madrid achieved an agonizing victory against Atalanta 0-1 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 played this Wednesday in Bergamo. Mendy scored the only goal of the game with a powerful shot from the front with his right in the 88th minute. The Whites dominated but could not materialize their chances against the Italian team, who played more than 70 minutes with one player less. The match started very expensive for Zidane’s team, since at 17 minutes, the referee expelled Freuler for knocking down Mendy when the Frenchman was about to enter the area. Gasperini did not make any bench movement in principle, but 10 minutes later he had to relieve his forward reference, Duvan Zapata, injured. The whites, with Isco on a false 9 moving between the lines, had their best chances in the first half, and Gollini saved the draw at the end of the break with a great save to Casemiro.

After the restart, the Italians took a step back, accepting the draw. Madrid could not find the gaps, with fewer ideas than in the first half, and Zidane began to move the bench to give entry to young homegrown players such as Arribas or Hugo Duro due to the shortage of troops. The goal of the French side finished doing justice since the Italians did not get to finish on goal at any time. The tie will be decided on March 16 at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium in Valdebebas. This is how we have counted the minute by minute of the game live: