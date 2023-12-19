Ferland Mendy suffers a small muscle injury in his right leg that will keep him in the infirmary for about ten days, so he will not return to the playing field until after the Christmas break and will not be available for the clash between Real Madrid and Alavés on Thursday in Mendizorroza, corresponding to the eighteenth day of the League. A key duel for the whites to continue keeping the pulse on Girona for the lead that Carlo Ancelotti's team will have to face with their defense destroyed.

The French full-back felt discomfort during the match that Real Madrid played last Sunday against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu (4-1), so he had to leave his place to Fran García at the beginning of the second half. Subsequently, tests were carried out that confirmed that he suffers from a slight ailment that will prevent him from returning until the match against Mallorca scheduled for January 3 and corresponding to the nineteenth matchday of the League.

This is the second injury that Mendy has suffered so far this year, both of a muscular nature, and the thirteenth since he joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. As a result of all these mishaps, Mendy has already been out for 413 days. in dry dock and has missed a total of 61 games.

Without the belt of the Fourteenth



In this way, Carlo Ancelotti loses for the duel with Alavés the entire defensive belt that started in the Champions League final against Liverpool a year and a half ago in Paris, since he cannot count on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois either. the centre-backs Éder Militao and David Alaba, nor with the other full-back who faced the 'reds', Dani Carvajal.

Courtois and Militao tore the anterior cruciate ligament in their knee at the beginning of this season and on Sunday Alaba fell with the same injury, for which he will undergo surgery this Tuesday in the Austrian city of Innsbruck by doctor Christian Fink, one of the most reputable doctors when it comes to knee operations and who in the past operated on other footballers such as Leroy Sané, Lucas Hernández or Giorgio Chiellini. The former Bayern Munich player will miss the rest of the season.

Carvajal, for his part, suffered an injury to the soleus of his left leg during the clash against Granada earlier this month. The Spanish international has been shortening the deadlines and is almost ready to return, but Real Madrid prefers not to take risks in view of the devilish calendar that will come upon the whites in the month of January with the League, the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey is involved, and in principle he will not travel to Vitoria.

This being the case, Ancelotti will have to rack his brains to put together a rearguard of guarantees on Thursday. Lucas Vázquez will occupy the right back, while Rüdiger and Nacho seem fixed in the axis of the defense as they are the only two center backs available. The Reggiolo coach announced on Sunday that Tchouaméni would be the first option in case one of the two suffered a setback and an emergency centre-back was needed. The Frenchman already performed in that position against Osasuna on matchday nine of the League and more than delivered. On the left side, Fran García will have a new chance to vindicate himself with Mendy's injury.

The numerous casualties in the defense will foreseeably force Ancelotti to complete the call-up with some Castilla players. There are names like those of the Brazilian Vinicius Tobias, who would cover the backs of Lucas Vázquez, or Rafael Obrador, a left winger who is shining under Raúl's orders in the white reserve team.