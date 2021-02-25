If Rafa Nadal is right-handed but hits him like a demon with the other, the left-handed one, Mendy does it the other way around. He has become almost one more forward and he does it with his right hand. Things about football and Zidane’s clinical eye for the signing of French talent.

The gallons that Mendy is acquiring by leaps and bounds in the Zizou system he has earned himself. Upon his arrival, some of his companions saw him somewhat rude. At the time there were jokes in the locker room, to the point that In the traditional ‘invisible friend’ of his first year as a Madridista, they gave him a brick wrapped in a red ribbon. That brick was taken yesterday by Gasperini’s shop window. First in the play of the red to Freuler, when Mendy got on the Vespa, he reached 32 kilometers per hour and received the contact of the Swiss. Then, with his decisive shoe. “I still don’t believe it,” Mendy himself confessed in Movistar + after his feat. Neither, almost, Zidane himself. “That play was rehearsed but not for Ferland …”. Luckily, Mendy’s right appeared, who is like that actor who steals the scene almost from a corner of the plane. “He hits him harder with his right than with his left.” It is certified by Zidane himself.

In the last four games he has scored two goals and had another canceled due to a controversial offside.

Ferland has accumulated two goals in his last four games, the same as in his 71 previous games with the Real Madrid elastic. So it has grown. In fact, In that very short period of time, those four encounters, he is a white copichichi with those targets together with Benzema. The rest of the goals, one per head, were made by Casemiro and Kroos. What’s more, Mendy could have three goals, but Sánchez Martínez canceled another against Valencia two days ago for a controversial offside. “For a boot, eh!” Zidane joked in the postgame.

An ambidextrous project since childhood

The hit with the right began to work, specifically and conscientiously, at PSG. The famous 14-year-old hip injury, a strange arthritis that made him leave the Parisian club and almost ended up in a wheelchair, stopped him from becoming ambidextrous. An almost tragic episode: “The doctor even spoke of amputation”. He has managed to outline it now. And well enjoyed by Zizou, who has found the most unexpected forward possible.