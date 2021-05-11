Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy have been nominated by the UNFP for the award for the best French player who does not play in Ligue 1. The Union of French Footballers wanted to highlight the role that both have played this season at Real Madrid in a list completed by Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Ngolo Kanté (Chelsea) and Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).

Of the nominees, both Hugo Lloris and Karim Benzema already know what it is to win the trophy previously. The Real Madrid forward won the 2019 season and could repeat the award in 2021. However, the balance could be turned in favor of Ngolo Kanté, who disputes the final of the Champions League and the UNFP tends to highly value European titles when awarding these types of prizes.

Camavinga, nominated for best junior

In addition, the UNFP has also unveiled today all the categories of awards that it grants at the end of the season in Ligue 1 and in Ligue 2. Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are among the nominees for best player in Ligue 1Although the Brazilian has only played 16 games this season in the French championship. On the other hand, Eduardo Camavinga is among the nominees for the best young player in Ligue 1, despite the irregular season he is having at Rennes.