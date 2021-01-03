Benjamin Mendy returns to be the protagonist in Manchester City. And it is not because of an injury or because of a good game. The French footballer continues to make headlines in England for his inappropriate behavior in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mendy organized a party to celebrate the end of the year, just days after several of his teammates tested positive and a Premier League match against Everton had to be postponed.

According to the exclusive from The Sun, Mendy said that those who were in his house were him, his girlfriend, his niece and his nephew, who all live with him, in addition to a chef. Although he also admitted that a friend of his girlfriend and his partner were also there. Further, In the photos shown by The Sun, three girls are seen leaving their house around 6 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and three other women were out of the house a little later.. Asked about that night, a neighbor in the area commented: “There was a lot of noise coming from the house and you could hear the girls screaming and having fun.”

Mendy organized the party in the days before, to the point that he contacted a London modeling agent, who asked “girls” to visit him at his home in Chesire.. “You have some I want,” he said, “but I’m scared because my girl is from London and she knows too many to find out.” The Manchester City side defined the girl he wanted as “a big ass Latina” in the message he sent to the agent.

In the statements collected by The Sun, the agent explains Mendy’s attitude: “He shows total disregard for his safety and that of other people. He must know the dangers of being a top player in a top club. He had contacted me, he wanted the girls to fly from London to Manchester and they will stay with him. I was not surprised that he was behind his girl’s back, since that is what footballers do, but I was surprised that he did not worry about Covid. “

Manchester City, for its part, has issued a statement explaining that the club is aware that its player has broken all the rules against the coronavirus. Furthermore, they argue: “Although we understand that the incident has been misinterpreted by the publications, the player has made public his apologies for the error.”