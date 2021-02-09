The Mendoza Justice decided to take three properties from a former Kirchner mayor because could not prove the origin of these assets acquired during his public administration. It is the first national ruling to use the Domain Extinction Law in a corruption case.

The former mayor of Guaymallen Luis Lobos is convicted of illicit enrichment and for having hired his maid in the commune and withdraw part of the salary he received. Although there is no final criminal sentence, the civil justice was able to advance in the confiscation of the assets. “It is an exemplary sentence, thanks to the provincial law for the extinction of ownership passed in 2019, at the initiative of former Governor Alfredo Cornejo,” said Mendoza’s Undersecretary of Justice, Marcelo D’Agostino. And he explained that there are other legal cases in which the law was applied but they are linked to drug trafficking. “In a corruption case, it is the first time that someone loses assets because they cannot prove the legal origin of the funds”, said the undersecretary.

With this ruling by Judge María Paz Gallardo, the Mendoza Ministry of Finance will request the auction of three properties. The property extinction law orders that the money recovered from the auction of the Lobos assets must be used for the construction and refurbishment of schools.

The properties were owned by Lobos and his wife Claudia Sgró. There are two houses (a duplex on Cangallo street and a mansion in the Sol Andino neighborhood) and a lot in the Naútico Mendoza neighborhood, all located in Guaymallén, the municipality of which he was mayor between 2013 and 2015.

It was the residents of Guaymallén who began to post in forums from the local media, precise data on properties that Lobos and his wife had acquired: a lavish house, high-end vehicles, lots in various real estate developments, some of them with entrepreneurs who were suppliers to the commune.

The front of the house of the former mayor of Guaymallén Luis Lobos, which was recovered by the Domain Extinction Law. Photo: Ignacio Blanco / Los Andes

For these assets, the former mayor was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and his wife, to three and a half years, as a primary participant in the crime. Lobos’ wife was also an official in the municipality when the complaint for illicit enrichment broke out in 2014. Both received perpetual disqualification from holding public office. But the corruption case is appealed in the Mendoza Court and there is still no sentence.

All the assets acquired after assuming public management, either in the name of the defendant or a company (legal society) linked to the accused, are the ones in the crosshairs. In the statement to AFIP, Lobos was exposed: from one year to another it went from declaring real estate for 70 thousand pesos, to 1.8 million.

Lobos lost three properties, but managed to retain three vehicles because the judge considered that his legal income allowed him to acquire those goods: a Peugeot 308, a Volkswagen Amarok and a quadricycle.

The defense of the former mayor may appeal the sentence but nothing prevents the auction of the assets. As explained by Undersecretary D’Agostino, the Justice must create a guarantee fund and, in the case in which the provincial Court dismisses the accused in the criminal process, the value of the confiscation is returned to him.