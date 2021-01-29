In my more than 40 years of diplomatic career it was undoubtedly Chile the country that took my greatest effort and professional dedication. My origin from Mendoza favored this work. I believe I know the thinking of the Chilean leadership and society regarding our country, but without a doubt Mendoza has established over the years a privileged place for a short vacation for many Chileans. They feel at home.

Chile motivated my effort over several years. During the Malvinas conflict I was in charge of the Chile desk. Needless to say, it was a real challenge. I also worked on issues such as the physical interconnection between our continent and the Island of Tierra del Fuego; where we are still linked through a land passage in Chilean hands. I joined the effort to open the Jama Pass, a fundamental interconnection route with the Pacific by the NOA, among other actions.

I have always maintained the closest ties with my trans-Andean colleagues, even during the threat of an armed conflict in 1978. Despite all these vicissitudes, thousands of people from Mendoza nowadays prefer to spend the summer on the Pacific coast. The local cuisine, its seafood, and the neighborhood attract them more than the Atlantic coast. The Mendoza is and will always be welcome in Chile.

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, along with his Chilean counterpart, Sebastián Piñera. Photo: Presidency.

In the professional training of the Argentine diplomat, all these factors must be taken into account, even more so when the bilateral relationship is affected by diverse political interests or disputes must be settled by arbitration, as it was with Chile. Hence, it constitutes a fundamental element for the elaboration of una serious, responsible and sustainable foreign policy.

The absence of the governor of Mendoza In this recent presidential state visit to Santiago, in my opinion, he contradicts those principles in a brutal way. Put aside the history of the bilateral link, which starts from the formation of the Army of the Andes by San Martín in El Plumerillo and which would culminate with the recent exports of our gas to the neighboring country. Throughout the course of more than two hundred years, Mendoza has been a main actor, witness or participant in this historical journey.

In my opinion, the absence of the Mendoza governor in the presidential delegation it will never be understood, on this occasion, by the Chilean people and authorities. I wonder then, if the Argentine Head of State, who says he wishes to rebuild the bilateral relationship, had the proper professional advice, at the height of the circumstances, regarding the treatment of the trans-Andean country.

Gerardo M. Biritos

Diplomat (R)

[email protected]

“With dignity and applause we do not pay taxes”

Health workers when they staged a motorcade protest in November. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

We have been claiming for months, that we demonstrate, that we write messages that they delete instantly on their social networks. We even went to the Plaza in front of the Municipality. We made all kinds of complaints. But nothing changed.

The most unnerving thing is no longer the ninguneo, but the latest events. When their networks treat us as heroes who receive a salary below the poverty line … heroes that we have not been received only once. Heroes without parity, without answer. Without anything.

Fernando Espinoza is vaccinated and photos are taken in the same Municipality that the vaccine does not reach all the essentials. It is the height of hypocrisy. Health workers are not listened to.

We demand a decent salary according to inflation, nothing more and nothing less. We do not display our courage. We are not saying that we put our lives and those of our loved ones at risk. Needless.

It seems that if we complain, we are not worthy, we do not have a vocation. With dignity, with applause and with a vocation, we cannot pay taxes, electricity, and rent. They call us “essential”, they treat us as expendable. Do not care.

At the beginning of the pandemic they applauded us, we were the pride. In all this time, while the people took shelter, when they went out into the street, when they were careless, when there were outbreaks… we continued working.

We were already earning little and nobody cared, we were already protesting … without an answer. To receive applause was to visualize ourselves, we believed that, if society saw us, the Executive Power would also. But it did not happen.

Definitely, it does not bother me that those who never considered us shun us, make us invisible. What bothers me the most is the hypocrisy of those who do not listen to us. Of the one who pays us starvation wages and, if that were not enough, even gets vaccinated with our vaccines.

I’m a doctor. I chose to work at La Matanza. I am proud of my work and I love my patients. I don’t want to work elsewhere. I just want the salary that corresponds. Know that I am not going to give up the fight.

Dr. Lucio Nicolás González

MP 37986 MN 78317

[email protected]

“Live as if we were on the edge of the precipice”

As a result of Covid 19 we began to live as if we were always on the edge of the precipice. The uncertainty is constant.

The times of man are not the times of nature. This fight against his worst enemy which is destructive man. The earth constantly gives things and man constantly destroys.

María B. Burroni Zubeldía

[email protected]

“The worst pandemic is that of human against human”

Workers bury people killed by Covid-19 in the Nossa Senhora Aparecida public cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. The image is from January 27. Photo: EFE / Raphael Alves

Doubts, confusion and a single certainty: a country is not livable if you cannot enjoy a hug, a kiss, a meeting with friends and family. That’s life, the little things we enjoy with others. We are sociable beings.

And how does all this continue? When I was 13 years old in the first year of high school at Carlos Pellegrini, we asked the geography teacher (back in 1957): “How did the world, the earth, the planets, the stars, the galaxies, the world begin?”

And then the professor said that it was not known; that science hadn’t discovered how the Earth was formed.

I feel that each star is another world, another Sun and then there may be planets like Earth.

And the teacher answered us at the end of many questions that we don’t think about these things anymore or we would go crazy. Then the answer remained: unfinished.

And to the question about what viruses we speak of and suffer from there is no answer. It is another living being. It was created by an evil man or Nature. Can Covid-19 beat the human being?

It is another fight of a living being in the competition of the species with the human. The species’ struggle for survival.

It is another of the pandemics that every 100 years haunts the planet and takes out human beings.

What function do some beings fulfill against or with other living beings. We know that we all eat others: plants and animals.

Man prevails because he has the ability to be rational. But these invisible beings like viruses and bacteria surpass us and we cannot fight against them, they are all doubts and confusion. With all this we must live and die.

And the worst pandemic is that of human versus human. This is the only and tragically true.

Daniel H. Spagnolo

[email protected]