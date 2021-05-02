The Vittori family vineyard is not only the oldest with Malbec grapes in Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, with a municipal declaration, but the 10 cultivated hectares have managed to sustain themselves in one of the districts with the highest population growth in the department in the last years. In historical investigations, they were able to determine that the plants date from at least 1895 and are still in production.

Roberto Vittori says that his grandfather Umberto bought the farm, located on Castro Barros street, a few meters from the South Access, in 1922. His father, Carlo Vittori, had come to the province from Italy in 1885 and, in addition to opening a bouquet store generals, he installed a small warehouse in front of the Trasandino railway station. So Umberto continued with the activity, along with his wife, Adina Baldini.

The new owners decided to leave everything as it was, without making any modifications. Several years later, it occurred to Roberto to begin to inquire about the age of the farm and found, in historical archives, that it had belonged to Augusto Gil, a wealthy person from Mendoza in the late 18th century, who was a lawyer and nephew of Dalmacio Vélez Sársfield.

Gil had planted, at some point before October 1895, when he was killed, a complete painting of more than 50 hectares of Malbec. Although Roberto was able to find the chronicles of the newspaper Los Andes on the strange circumstances that surrounded the death of the lawyer, apparently due to a robbery, he did not find records on the date of plantation.

Although he even found out that he had requested a provincial tax deferral for the implantation, as could be done at that time, he was unable to find records to pin down the date. Vittori adds that, curiously, Augusto Gil died in the same week as his great-grandfather Carlo. The first, victim of a criminal act, and the second, as a result of peritonitis.

His grandfather Umberto would buy, a few decades later, from the succession of Clodomiro Rodríguez, the 10 hectares that are still in the hands of the family, almost a century later. Is that, when Gil died, Rodríguez, who had worked for the lawyer, was given a part of the property, in compensation for back wages.

“The only thing we have done in recent years is change the driving system to high trellis, 1.85 m high because, at the end of the ’90s, it was believed that, by having a taller system, more space was given to the plant to expand the foliage and with that, yield and quality were improved . Later they realized that this did not work ”, said Roberto Vittori, who today is in charge of the farm, along with his sister, María Verónica.

Roberto states that in Mendoza, terroir is targeted but, many times, the criteria are not really met, because the plants have not had a long time of adaptation to the place, to be able to express the characteristics of that soil. On the other hand, in the case of family ownership, with more than 130 years, he considers that it is possible to speak of terroir, because the vines are well-off.

Of the ten hectares, nine correspond to Malbec. They also have half a hectare of Tannat and half of Tempranillo, all with a similar life span. However, apparently there would be two or three different types of Malbec. When a few years ago, the Faculty of Agrarian Sciences and INTA began to survey the vineyards in the most traditional wine-growing areas of Luján, they confirmed this that the family sensed.

The Vittoris saw that the yield in one part of the farm was not the same as in another, but they attributed it, at first, to the fact that, when the vineyard was established, the leveling of the soil was carried out with horses. Hence there is a difference of one meter in height between the west of the property and the east boundary.

That is why they believed that the variation in the load was due to the fact that the lower area was more prone to frost damage.

Then they realized that the bunches were smaller on one side and larger on the other, with rounder and longer berries, and even that some had the red cape. Roberto estimates that what those who planted these vines did was look for different grapes, so that some would provide quality and the others, greater yield. In any case, he maintains that they all maintain the classic characteristics of Malbec, since there are not too significant differences.

Despite its longevity, the plants have an average yield of between 80 and 100 quintals per hectare, although about six years ago they began to have a decrease due to frost. Since they had always worked without pesticides, in 2004 they were certified as an organic vineyard and today they only carry out the applications for lobesia, which are mandatory.

Roberto was surprised because the agronomist, without preventing peronospore, has not had health problems. From his point of view, he warns that this occurs because the plants are very well adapted to the place since, as no spraying has been done in many years, the natural balance has not been affected and the same insects keep pests at bay. Another factor that helps, he acknowledges, is the proximity to the South Access, which ensures good air circulation.

Although they have not been immune to the economic ups and downs and have bought and sold other vineyards, the Vittoris kept this first property that Umberto bought. Regarding production, they sell a good part of the grapes, but develop a signature wine project, with high-end elaborations, that tolerate the aging of ten years in the bottle very well.

The name of the enterprise, Veteris Conventus, also has roots in the family’s history: his mother was Chilean and the family had, since 1640, a very extensive land in Curicó, which was called “the farm of the old convent” (veteris conventus , In latin).