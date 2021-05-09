The president of the Honorable Deliberative Council of the Mendoza department of San Rafael, Ricardo Vergara, died this Sunday after contracting coronavirus and from a picture of bilateral pneumonia.

The official remained hospitalized in the Schestakow hospital and his death was communicated by the mayor of San Rafael, Emir Félix (PJ), through social networks.

“Immersed in deep pain, I say goodbye to my dear friend, Ricardo Vergara. A tireless worker, full of virtues, a noble companion that we will miss forever. May God have him in glory. My hug to Adriana and Magalí and to rest of their relatives “, wrote the communal head.

From the death it was decreed seven days of mourning in the district, a period in which the national and provincial flags will remain at half mast, sources from the municipality indicated.

According to the newspaper Los Andes, Vergara received his National Public Accountant degree from the National University of Cuyo. He practiced in the private sphere until the then mayor Omar Félix summoned him to take charge of the Collection Directorate of the Municipality of San Rafael.

Then he was in charge of the UDAI Anses San Rafael. In 2015 he was elected councilor. A year later, the body became president, a position he held until today after being reelected in 2019.

With data from Télam

