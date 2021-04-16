The campaign of flu vaccination In Mendoza, it started with an unusual situation: many older adults were summoned for early morning hours to be inoculated.

About 11,000 adults over the age of 65 signed up this Thursday on the official website of the provincial government to receive this vaccine. And a good number of them noticed that the system summoned them at very extravagant hours, when what was reported was that vaccination would start at 8.30.

As reported by the local newspaper Sun, some were summoned to the one in the morning, others at five o’clock and there were even those who received an e-mail with the request to attend between 9 and 15.

The truth is that several spent the night at the door of the places enabled for vaccination. “The notification arrived very late and we thought the appointment time was strange, but we showed up with my husband. We spent the night here“, a woman told Sun, after being summoned for five in the morning at the Aconcagua Arena facilities.

Due to the accumulation of people, the authorities had to open their doors earlier, so that those summoned would not suffer the cold of the night. As they explained, there was an error in the system.

The provincial government had communicated that the vaccination strategy would be aimed at health personnel in the public and private sectors, patients with hemodialysis, pregnant women, postpartum women up to ten days after delivery, children between six and 24 months, and in nursing homes. The only requirement for these groups is not to have received the coronavirus vaccine during the last fifteen days or receive it in the next fifteen.

From the provincial Ministry of Health, they confirmed that the flu vaccine helps in the prevention of serious complications of flu symptoms. And that, with the current vaccination strategy, it is sought to advance in an orderly and staggered manner with the influenza vaccine.

Meanwhile, the health agency reported this Thursday that again added about 1,000 cases of coronavirus in Mendoza. The last record showed that there were 984 infections in the last 24 hours and 11 people died. In addition, recovery of 997 patients was reported.

So far, the province registers a total of 78,879 confirmed positive cases, 1,588 deaths and 74,524 people recovered.

Mendoza does not adhere

Although the new restriction measures announced by the National Government to stop the second wave of coronavirus are for the AMBA, the President invited the governors to replicate them.

However, Governor Rodolfo Suarez decided to continue with the limitation of night circulation from 0.30 to 5.30 in the morning and with all commercial, gastronomic, tourist and school activities open.

The only changes are that scheduled surgeries are suspended for 15 days and the new schedule of 9 in the morning is available for entry to work in the public administration, one hour later than usual. In commerce, the Mendoza governor proposes the opening at 10, to decompress the transport system.

LGP