A tourist from the city of General Alvear, in Mendoza, who was intoxicated, jumped from the wall of the Valle Grande dam, from more than 100 meters high, and was referred to intensive care for the injuries sustained.

Fabián Olivera, 37, – reported police sources – threw himself this Wednesday morning, around 8, from the Valle Grande hydraulic dam, in San Rafael. He was in drunk state. As a result of the blows, he suffered thoraxabdominal trauma.

The Valle Grande dam, the main tourist attraction in San Rafael, is a lightweight concrete structure closure, it has a length of 300 meters and a maximum height of 115 meters.

The medical report supplied at night to the press indicates that the patient, upon entering the Schestakow Hospital, “presented thoraxabdominal trauma, bilateral pneumothorax.”

“It was surgically drained (pleural drainage) and went to intensive care “, reported from the Ministry of Health.

The patient was stable, with no signs of bleeding, hemodynamically compensated and he was still hospitalized in therapy.

A jump video that captures the precise moment in which Olivera threw himself from the wall into the big lake of Valle Grande went viral throughout the afternoon on social networks.

Before the gaze of three fishermen -one of whom recorded the episode-, Olivera climbs on the wall and balances. Then he meets his goal and throws himself into the water of the Atuel River.

“It’s cool, brother”says the witness who recorded the jump.

The man immediately floats up and begins to swim towards shore, with difficulty and obvious pain in the left side of the body.

“Are you okay? Yes? Can you breathe?” They ask him before the end of the video.

Police officers who were mobilizing in the vicinity of the dike found him floating in the water. After confirming that he was not dead, they summoned divers and firefighters to complete the rescue.

With information from Télam