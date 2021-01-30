At the request of the provincial soccer league, the Mendoza government authorized the return of the public to the fields. Up to 250 people can attend outdoor sporting events. In this way, the clubs will be able to collect tickets again from the fans and the families of athletes who attend the competitions.

Resolution 371/21 was signed by the Undersecretary of Sports of Mendoza, Federico Chiapetta and reaches all sports disciplines in Mendoza. But, the punctual request came from the local football.

From this weekend, the soccer fields will be able to receive a maximum of 250 people, in compliance with the Covid protocols for outdoor events. The use of masks and social distancing among supporters is mandatory.

The authorization to attend the fields is only for local fans, since there will be no club supporters who play as visitors. Ticket costs will have a minimum of $ 200 and a maximum of $ 300.

“The public returns to the Mendoza stadiums,” the Mendoza Football League posted on their social networks. And he celebrated that the management carried out by the president of the local League Carlos Suraci and his board of directors, “had successes” before the provincial government.

“The Mendoza League thanks Governor Rodolfo Suarez, and Federico Chiapetta, for allowing the public to attend the stadiums with a minimum capacity, as well as recognizing that they knew how to understand the need of all institutions and with this regulation they accompany our football ”, They highlighted in the statement.

However, the matches that Independiente Rivadavia must play against Huracán Las Heras and Godoy Cruz against Deportivo Maipú, corresponding to the 3rd date of the local League, will be behind closed doors by order of the Security Council. Furthermore, the measure that authorizes the public does not apply to the categories that depend on the AFA. Deportivo Maipú will play the final of the reduced Federal A against Deportivo Madryn, on the way to promotion to the First National.

The “Cruzado” will play the last game this Sunday, January 31, at 5:15 p.m., as a local and to allow entry, it must request authorization from the AFA.

The sanitary condition of Mendoza has allowed flexible meetings in the open air. The province of wine remains on a plateau of coronavirus infections of around 120 daily cases, in a population of 1.7 million inhabitants. The accumulated since the pandemic began is 60,710 confirmed, 58,587 recovered and 1,350 deceased. The occupation of intensive therapy beds is 46% in Greater Mendoza and 39% in the entire province, according to the weekly report of the Ministry of Health.