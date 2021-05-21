In search of a balance between the economy and health, the Government of Mendoza decided to adhere to the 9 days of confinement, but with open commercial activity, also in non-essential shops, with a “pass-and-take” mode. And he assures that it will be a “limited” measure and that “it will not be extended” beyond May 30.

In a statement published minutes before 3 pm, the government of the radical Rodolfo Suarez announced that “Mendoza adheres to the measures agreed with the national government for the next 9 days.” However, in the breakdown of what is allowed, differences arise with what is proposed by the Nation.

“The government of Mendoza understands that the new restriction on the movement of people ordered by the Nation is useful to counteract the difficult epidemiological moment that the country is experiencing,” the statement said. And it stands out. in the same paragraph, which will be measured with a time limit: “9 days will be the period that has been decided not to extend so that Mendoza and Mendoza can have full certainty that it is a measure strictly limited in time and, also, that the sacrifice that they imply inexorably has an end date “.

The provincial government highlights in its announcement that “in the first minute of next Monday, May 31, Mendoza will return to the regulatory scheme that it currently maintains.” In this regard, a minister from Suarez told Clarion: “Let it be clear that we are going to accompany but we put a limit of 9 days and we return to the current scheme, beyond what the national government is going to do later. “

Regarding the classes, until this Friday the school was face-to-face in bubble mode at the initial, primary and secondary levels. During the next three business days (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week), classes are not suspended, but will be taught virtually. And it was clarified that “the presence will resume from Monday, May 31”.

Food delivery services may operate until 11 pm and therefore related businesses. While the take-away service in the restaurants will be able to operate until 6:00 p.m. But the striking thing is that the announcement says that non-essential proximity shops may also work, with a pass-and-take system.

Public transportation will only work for permitted activities.

The clubs must remain closed and only individual sports may be practiced, like walking, running, or biking, in the vicinity of each other’s home and never in groups.

Mendoza May 21, 2021 Cold Cold, rainy and autumnal morning in the City of Mendoza Photo: Ignacio Blanco / Los Andes

The restriction system for termination by DNI for purchases in essential shops will continue in force as at present, except for emergencies. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the completed DNIs from 1 to 5; and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, those that end from 6 to 0. On Sundays until 2:00 p.m. you can buy those of the first group and from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., those of the second.

The Mendoza government assured that the vaccination process will continue with the “greatest possible intensity”, and that the shift enables the person to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to move.

He highlighted Suarez’s management that has asked the National Government for express support to the sectors of the economy that have the greatest impact because: “We continue to believe that it is essential to maintain a reasonable balance between health care and the functioning of the economy, which guarantees the employment that is decisive in the fight against poverty “.