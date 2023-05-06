Score is 5 to 1 for 250 to become defendants; Bolsonaro’s nominee made reservations about the vote of rapporteur Alexandre de Moraes

Minister André Mendonça, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), voted to reject the complaint against 200 participants in the depredations of January 8 and was in favor of the complaint against another 50 of them. The magistrate also made reservations to the vote of rapporteur Alexandre de Moraes. read the full (173 KB).

According to what was indicated by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the denunciations not heeded by him did not sufficiently individualize the conduct of those involved. “The denunciations did not present sufficient evidence of authorship and materiality of the serious crimes narrated”, he wrote.

With Mendonça’s vote, the score in the STF to make 250 defendants defendants is 5 to 1. Ministers Cármen Lúcia, Dias Toffoli, Luiz Edson Fachin and Rosa Weber voted with the rapporteur.

The trial of the 3rd block of complaints in a virtual plenary was opened on Wednesday (May 3). It will close at 23:59 on Monday (8.May).

In the last week, the STF judged the 2nd block of complaints presented by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) in an extraordinary session of the virtual plenary. Eight ministers followed Moraes’ understanding of all the complaints. Only Nunes Marques and André Mendonça disagreed.

In all, the PGR has already filed 1,390 complaints against those involved in the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers. Of these, 239 would be among the executors of extremist acts, 1,150 among inciters and one related to the omission of public agents.

At the trial, there are 200 complaints related tothe inquiry 4,921which investigates the crimes established in articles 286 (incitement to crime) and 288 (armed criminal association) of the penal code. Another 50, in the survey 4,922which involve more serious crimes.

Those investigated in this 2nd survey can also respond by 1) violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, two) coup d’etat, 3) crime of damage fourfold qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of a flammable substance, against the Union’s property and with considerable damage to the victim and 4) deterioration of listed heritage (art. 62, I, of the law 9,605 of 1998).

Of the 1,406 who were arrested for participating in the 8th of January, today, 181 men remain in Complexo da Papuda and 82 women in the Colmeia prison. A further 27 men and 4 women were arrested after that in police operations.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes presented a balance of the data at the beginning of a session in a physical plenary, on March 9. He explained that, in all, 7 investigations were launched into the attacks at the request of the PF (Federal Police) and the PGR.

People who have already been released comply with other precautionary measures in their respective states (complete list of those released in the DF here – 171 KB – and from other States, here – 157 KB).