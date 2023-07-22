Legislation in Goiás authorized state civil servants to receive more than R$ 41,600 – the maximum amount for civil servants

the minister André Mendonçaof stf (Federal Supreme Court), suspended 5 laws in the State of Goiás that allowed state civil servants to receive salaries above the civil service ceiling of R$ 41,600. read the full of the decision (288 KB).

The decision signed by the Minister this Saturday (July 22, 2023) is preliminary in nature and is already in effect, but still needs to be endorsed by the full Court, which returns from recess on August 1.

Mendonça responded to a request from the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Arasendorsed by AGU (Attorney General of the Union).

The laws that were in force in Goiás allowed “compensation funds” were paid without being included in the calculation of the civil service ceiling. The values ​​were attributed to employees of the State government, the Court of Auditors of the Municipalities of the State of Goiás, the Public Ministry of Accounts and the Judiciary.

In his decision, Mendonça concluded that there is no legal support to enable the payment of funds and decided that remuneration must respect the limit imposed on servers.